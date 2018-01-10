Register
22:53 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) applauds his wife, Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R), as they appear with their daughter Chelsea (C) at Mrs. Clinton's caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016

    Bill and Hillary Clinton Facing Massive Exposure Over the FBI Probe – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    320

    It appears that the Clinton Foundation will not be able to escape scrutiny this time, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik. Judging solely from publicly available records, one may easily suspect a longstanding set of frauds, the analyst noted, adding that millions of dollars vanished during the Clintons' political campaigns.

    For years the Clinton Foundation has repeatedly got a free pass, although the US Department of Justice (DoJ), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been seemingly keeping an eye on the entity, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel notes, adding that time seems to be up.

    "The Clintons have played central roles embracing unregulated globalism and cronyism on national and international stages since January 1993, so there is a long pattern and practice of suspicious transactions, and clear evidence that the family went from being 'dead-broke' and in debt, to now being multi-millionaires, all the while working in 'public service', or as 'philanthropists'," Ortel told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Clinton, Sachs' Role in Post-Soviet 'Privatizations' Deserves Scrutiny — Analyst

    He highlighted that "the most dangerous area" for the Clintons is their role with numerous entities that supposedly were 'tax-exempt' charities.

    The problem is that none of these entities, and especially not the original William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative, or the two HIV/AIDS charities (Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative, Inc. and Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc.), "have ever obtained legally compliant and independent audits of their financial results," the analyst pointed out.

    The period involved exceeds 20 years, and dates to founding of the Clinton Foundation on October 23, 1997, he added.

    The Wall Street analyst, who has been carrying out a private inquiry into the Clinton charity's alleged fraud, explained that under many laws a charity cannot solicit funds for one supposed tax-exempt purpose, and then use funds it receives for another tax-exempt purpose.

    US President Bill Clinton (L) and presidential advisor Ira Magaziner (R) greet guests during an electronic commerce event 01 July at the White House in Washington, DC on July 1, 1997. Clinton hosted the event which promotes commerce on an international scale using the internet
    © AFP 2017/ STEPHEN JAFFE
    US President Bill Clinton (L) and presidential advisor Ira Magaziner (R) greet guests during an electronic commerce event 01 July at the White House in Washington, DC on July 1, 1997. Clinton hosted the event which promotes commerce on an international scale using the internet

    READ MORE: How Hillary Clinton May Find Her Way to Jail

    "A charity certainly cannot use solicited funds to pay expenses of political campaigns (strictly forbidden), or worse to enrich directors, executives, or donors," the investigative journalist noted. "Moreover a charity must ensure that any funds raised for a long-term capital endowment are solicited, making full and fair disclosures, and that funds received actually go into the endowment."

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
    US Justice Department Opens New Probe Into Clinton Foundation – Reports
    However, ongoing review of publicly available records, "including many that are purposefully omitted among Clinton Foundation disclosures on their own websites," indicate a "longstanding and escalating set of international frauds where many hundreds of millions of dollars seem to have vanished, often in years where presidential campaigns were taking place," Ortel underscored.

    The analyst reiterated that "a far smaller set of frauds" amounting to $800,000 resulted in a five year prison term for a 71 year old African American woman and politician named Corrine Brown. "I believe that few Americans believe charity fraud is a minor offense and that all Americans hope to be treated equally before the law," he remarked.

    READ MORE: 'Disciplining the Clinton 'Charities' Might Open the Drain Under the Swamp'

    Ortel noted that looking solely at the public record one can easily presume that Bill and Hillary Clinton are facing a massive exposure and that their associates, including Chelsea Clinton, all directors, executives, professional firms and significant donors with ties to the Foundations "may already be cooperating with authorities in hopes of winning leniency."

    According to the Wall Street analyst, the fierce resistance of Hillary Clinton's associates and backers against Donald Trump could be partially explained by their fear of being exposed to scrutiny due to decades-long charity controversies.

    He presumed that "the real numbers we will come to know that involve questionable transactions and contracts [involving the Clinton Foundation] will be denominated in the many billions of dollars."

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar
    US Justice Dept. Refuses to Comment on New Probe Into Clinton Foundation
    "Until Donald Trump's upset victory in November 2016, the informal group that has been able to operate the way it seems to have operated (with reckless disregard for the law, and propensity to abuse prosecutorial discretion) witnessed their success and perhaps began to believe they were invulnerable. Then Trump happened and following his surprising successes, with Hillary Clinton winning few friends in her post-election performances, those who wish to work in Washington, D.C. may be recalibrating their thinking," Ortel said.

    The Wall Street analyst, who exposed General Electric's financial discrepancies in 2007, before the company's stock crashed in 2008, expressed hope that "the FBI, Department of Justice and IRS will investigate, prosecute, convict, and then sentence to prison all involved with Clinton charity frauds."

    The views and opinions expressed by Charles Ortel, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Wall Street Analyst: Clinton Foundation Probe to Affect Many in US Federal Gov't
    Clinton Foundation Went for 'Biggest Fraud Ever Investigated' - Analyst
    Who 'Colluded with Russians'? Check if You Are Updated on Clinton-Trump Debate
    Former Secret Service Agent: President Bill Clinton Snuck Out to Visit Lovers
    US Justice Dept. Refuses to Comment on New Probe Into Clinton Foundation
    Tags:
    taxation, foundation, HIV/AIDs, charity, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Clinton Foundation, US Internal Revenue System (IRS), US Department of Justice, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok