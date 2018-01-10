Register
22:52 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington, Friday, June 5, 2015

    'Shooting Simulation is Not a Solution, But It's a Step in Right Direction'

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The US Army and Homeland Security are developing a new school shooting simulation. The Enhanced Dynamic Geo-Social Environment is aimed at training teachers and first responders on how to respond in an active shooter scenario. Radio Sputnik spoke to a specialist on the gun control, issue Dr Marlone Henderson.

    Sputnik: This program is an interesting one if it’s going to reduce the numbers of casualties in school shootings; it’s got to be applauded. What is your take on it?

    Dr Marlone Henderson: I think it’s a good idea. I think at first it seems like security protocol they put in place will make sure that this is only available to people who may be serving the role to basically protect or help vulnerable people if a terrible incident occurs. Also they found research that we know, dealing with situations where this doesn’t happen that often. I think that actually this simulation would be beneficial because it would actually make it psychologically closer to people so more realistic, so it helps them prepare. 

    READ MORE: FBI to Seize Over 4,000 Guns From People With Failed Background Checks — Reports

    We know from prior research that if you are just thinking about these things in abstract, you think about how things are supposed to play out, and then when something happens and you are actually in that situation, you are not really prepared for an unusual or unexpected event. I think these simulations will help teachers or first responders prepare for the unexpected. I think that usually what is happening in these troubled situations is that people overwhelmed by emotions, they have never been in these kinds of situations before and they are trying to figure out what to do. I think these simulations will help in making it more realistic, more psychologically close for people and I think it will help them prepare for the unexpected, hopefully save lives.

    Sputnik: Some critics have suggested that this program could be used as a simulator for a potential shooter him or herself. Some experts have accused shooting games on being a contributory factor to the recurring school shootings, what are your thoughts on those two angles?

    READ MORE: US Voters Pan Congress’ Efforts to Reduce Gun Violence as Inadequate — Poll

    Dr Marlone Henderson: There is certainly a sizeable amount of psychological research that supports the idea that playing violent video games does seem to increase violent tendencies, at least in the short term, at least in the way we are able to measure it. From what I understood from the program, I think the developers of this simulation have taken steps to ensure that it’s only available to, it says that there is going to be a security protocol to gain access to the simulation. Now I would be concerned if those protocols become lax and become easy to hack into and get access to this, then I think maybe those concerns raised by experts are valid, but if they do a good job of really limiting access to this then its only available to law enforcement and teachers, and it says not even every teacher,  then I am not concerned actually. I think they are limited to a group of people who are using it with the right intentions. They are not using it necessarily in a way maybe you would see in like a violent video game.

    Sputnik: What is your particular stance regarding the leniency of gun control in the US?

    Dr Marlone Henderson: I understand this sentiment particularly if you are not in the US. I think what these activities, like simulations, are trying to do is that they are trying to find a solution or at least something that helps,  that avoids the political divisions that we have in our country. You see this a lot. If you offer resolutions that propose stricter gun control there is often either a push back or there is a call for moment of waiting, while people mourn and you usually see how the interest in strict gun control kind of declines as you move away from the actual event. So it is just hard because we have this entrenched interest in gun ownership and in gun usage and it varies dramatically across our country.

    I actually applaud these kinds of efforts by Homeland Security because it seems like they are basically avoiding that conflict. I understand some people desire to enact stricter gun control but if you go down that road it’s just harder and you end up not making any headway at all. And this at least is trying to make some attempt at that, to help. It’s not a solution and in my opinion I don’t think it could completely solve the problem, but it’s a step in the right direction. I think it helps, and people no matter where you are in the political spectrum or your issues on gun control I think it’s easier for people to get behind something like this.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr Marlone Henderson are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Wall Street Analyst: Clinton Foundation Probe to Affect Many in US Federal Gov't
    Trump to Moon: US is Open to Talks With N Korea Under 'Right Circumstances'
    Police Cordon Off US Embassy in Denmark After Suspicious Object Found - Reports
    US Senator Sends Letter to Apple CEO Over Slowing Down Older iPhones - Reports
    US Justice Dept Orders Sputnik US Partner RIA Global LLC to Register Under FARA
    Tags:
    casualties, gun control, simulation, interview, shooting, Department of Homeland Security, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok