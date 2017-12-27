Rihanna Returns Gun Violence Into Spotlight as Her Cousin Shot Dead in Barbados

With Christmas season in full swing, the most sensitive issues like gun violence still hold relevance.

Rihanna has paid tribute on her Instagram page to her cousin, 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was shot dead a day after Christmas.

He is said to have been attacked with a gun in the evening hours as he was walking on a path near his home in Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St. Michael in Caribbean Barbados. A man passed by and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Alleyne was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The man was soon identified as Rihanna’s cousin, as the singer posted pictures featuring them together on her Instagram page. Here is one of them:

"RIP cousin… can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!" she wrote adducing the hashtag #endgunviolence.

