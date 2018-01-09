Register
23:11 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 13, 2017

    Uncharted Territory: Erdogan's Rethink of Turkish-US Ties Has 'Historic' Meaning

    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Turkish political and military observers told Sputnik why the current rift in relations between Washington and Ankara is likely to intensify.

    Blasting a US court's decision to convict Hakan Atilla last week for the Turkish banker's alleged evasion of US sanctions against Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the laws governing bilateral ties between the US and Turkey were "losing their validity," adding that the conviction was the political component of a US effort to stage a coup in Turkey.

    Speaking to Sputnik Turkey, Mesut Hakki Casin, retired Air Force officer and professor of international relations at the Turkish Air Force Academy in Istanbul, suggested that Erdogan's remarks carried "historic significance, and were a sign of the transition of Turkish-US relations to a new stage."

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a statement to reporters alongside U.S President Donald Trump after their meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US Trial of Turkish Banker Part of Attempt to Stage New Coup in Turkey - Erdogan
    According to Casin, the current period of tensions is unlike any previous dip in relations between the two countries, in that Washington's ongoing support for Kurdish militants in Syria is seen by Ankara as a serious threat to the country's national security.

    "The main issue which causes Turkish discontent and overshadows bilateral relations is connected to the presence of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces on the Turkish border, with whose help an estimated 100,000 members of the Kurdish PKK [a militant group Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization] has received about 4,000 trucks' worth of weapons," Casin explained.

    US military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    "This is a very serious concern for Turkey. The US cannot provide a clear answer about who these Kurdish forces are being armed against. Turkey sees this process as a direct threat to its security," the observer added.

    A general view shows the Kurdish-controlled city of Afrin, northern Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Mahmoud Hebbo
    Turkey Will Continue Euphrates Shield Op in Syria's Afrin, Manbij - Erdogan
    Stressing that the language chosen by President Erodgan carried great importance, Casin suggested that "this was a very serious attack by Turkey in terms of foreign and defense policy. Erdogan's statement demonstrates that Ankara has run out of patience. Only time will tell how this situation will turn out – whether Washington will impose an embargo against Turkey, whether Turkish-US relations will be ruptured, and whether Ankara will decide to revise its bilateral relations with the US."

    The ball is now in Washington's court, according to the analyst. Ankara has two firm demands of Washington: the immediate start of a process to extradite exiled Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen (which Ankara has accused of being behind the failed July 2016 coup attempt) and the cessation of the provision of US arms to the Kurdish militias.

    "If this doesn’t happen, I think a review of the bilateral agreements between the two countries is possible," Casin said. "Of course, Turkey will suffer consequences in the economic, political and military spheres. But the security of the national interests of the state, the freedom of the country and peace are fundamental principles that a country cannot refuse."

    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller
    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania

    Ultimately, Casin suggested that decades of close Turkish-US relations now hang in the balance, and therefore, Erdogan's statement serves as a kind of warning to Washington, since a major diplomatic collision would result in material and strategic losses for both sides.

    "This issue is also important from the point of view of NATO's future, as the president's remarks could ultimately lead to the closure of US military bases on Turkish territory," he noted.

    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet ( C foreground) is seen between US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, file photo
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet ( C foreground) is seen between US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, file photo

    For his part, former Turkish ambassador to the US Faruk Logoglu suggested that Erdogan's reaction demonstrates Ankara's sensitivity over the Atilla case, which he said was presently "one of the most resonant and sensitive issues" for the country. 

    "I think that with his comments, the president was expressing his doubts about the impartiality and transparency of the case [against Atilla]. The remarks should be seen as a political assessment of the investigation. Indeed, the trial has led to a large number of questions, as a result of which such a reaction by the Turkish leadership looks quite justified," Logoglu said.

    Mehmet Hakan Atilla (R), a deputy general manager of Halkbank, is shown in this court room sketch with his attorney Gerald J. DiChiara (C) as he appears before Judge James C. Francis IV in Manhattan federal court in New York, New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Jane Rosenberg
    Mehmet Hakan Atilla (R), a deputy general manager of Halkbank, is shown in this court room sketch with his attorney Gerald J. DiChiara (C) as he appears before Judge James C. Francis IV in Manhattan federal court in New York, New York, U.S

    Related:

    US Trial of Turkish Banker Part of Attempt to Stage New Coup in Turkey - Erdogan
    Turkey Will Continue Euphrates Shield Op in Syria's Afrin, Manbij - Erdogan
    Paris Rocked by Anti-Erdogan Kurdish, Femen Protests (VIDEO)
    Erdogan: Washington Continues to Support Kurdish Protection Units
    Tags:
    expert analysis, expert commentary, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok