US-Turkish Bilateral Ties and Accords Are Losing Validity' - Erdogan

An executive of Turkey's majority state-owned Halkbank was convicted Wednesday by a US federal court for evading Iran sanctions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that bilateral legal accords with the United States were "losing validity."

"If this is the US understanding of justice, then the world is doomed," Erdogan said at a news conference, adding that "the United States should excuse us, but the laws in our bilateral ties and the bilateral accords between us are losing their validity. I am saddened to say this, but this is how it will be from now on."

This was the first Erdogan's comment since the verdict, while the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the conviction on Thursday as unprecedented meddling in its internal affairs.

In late-December the US State Department announced its decision to lift all visa restrictions for travelers from Turkey because "the security posture" had improved and Ankara had promised not to arrest employees of its embassy and consulates.

Shortly after the US government's announcement, the Turkish Embassy in Washington, DC, released a statement saying that it would recommence issuing visas for US citizens as a gesture of reciprocity. However, the Turkish side dismissed the claim that it had given the mentioned reassurances to the United States and emphasized its concerns about continuing cases against Turkish citizens in the United States.

The US Embassy in Ankara suspended non-immigrant visa services at US diplomatic facilities in Turkey in October following the arrest of Metin Topuz, an employee at the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Ankara responded by suspending visa applications for US citizens.

Commenting on the situation, Erdogan said that the United States had initiated the visa crisis between Ankara and Washington itself.