US Trial of Turkish Banker Part of Attempt to Stage New Coup in Turkey - Erdogan

On January 4, acting US Attorney Joon Kim said that a jury unanimously convicted Atilla of a scheme to send billions of dollars to Iran in violation of US sanctions against the country. Following the ruling, Ankara said the decision to convict the banker was unlawful.
"Those who failed to carry out a coup in our country on July 15 [2016] are now trying to find other ways to do it. The well-known process on the case of Atilla, which is now ongoing in the United States, is the address of the political component of the coup attempt," Erdogan said while addressing the parliamentary group of Turkey's ruling party.
On July 15, 2016, a military takeover attempt took place in Turkey, leaving over 240 people killed. Ankara accused Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been living in the United States since 1999, and his followers of orchestrating the attempt. Gulen has refuted the allegations.
