22:34 GMT +326 December 2017
    Connaught Place, New Delhi.

    India Has Capability to Outperform British, French Economies – Analyst

    India’s economy may overtake economic powerhouses like the UK and France and become the world’s fifth largest economy by next year, according to a report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research’s 2018 World Economic League Table.

    Despite setbacks that were imposed by restrictions on demonetization and the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax, India has an upbeat economic future.

    Cheap energy and technology prices will boost the global economy, and Indian economic growth is a part of a trend seen in Asian markets in general, a report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research said.

    "Despite temporary setbacks… India's economy has still caught up with that of France and the UK and in 2018 will have overtaken them both to become the world's fifth largest economy in dollar terms," deputy chairman of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, Douglas McWilliams said.

    It would be a major leap for India from its current ranking, the report said.

    “India will eventually overtake the UK because its growth rate in the next two to three years is projected to be close to 7% per year, whereas the UK and France growing on average 1 to 2%,” Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja, chair of the Global Economy Programme at the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute in Sri Lanka, told Radio Sputnik in an interview.

    According to the analyst there are many factors for the economic rise of India.

    “One is demographics, India will add 20 million people between the ages of 15 to 24 in the next few years and this is a dramatic change, the demographics. Another one is that India is investing very heavily in infrastructure and this means modernization of the railways, ports, electricity supply and that is a major change,” Wignaraja said.

    He added that the country is also bringing in structural reforms and these are benefiting the Southern Indian states, which are becoming manufacturing hubs, adding to the global value change.

    Chinese and the US Economies

    According to the report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, China has been predicted to overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by 2032. Meanwhile, the US will retain its supremacy for a year longer than initially anticipated, as the impact of President Trump on trade has been less dramatic than expected.

    The World Economic League Table 2018 ranks the world’s developed and emerging economies by gross domestic product (GDP) measured in US dollars at market prices to 2032.

    “The national output in ‘current US dollars at market exchange rates’ is used as a measure of real money rather than statistical constructs such as purchasing power parity or inflation-adjusted prices,” according to the center.

    The views and opinions expressed by the analyst do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

