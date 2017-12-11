Register
20:18 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft

    Analyst on Report of Russian Arms Sales: Moscow Sets the Trend

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Russia's global arms sales have grown by 3.8 percent in 2016, according to research by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Russian military analyst Andrei Koshkin opined that the defeat of Daesh by the Russo-Syrian coalition contributed to the country's success in the global arms market.

    Although Russia's defense industry underwent through a difficult period in the 1990s, Russia has managed to cope with hardships and achieved significant success in the production of weapons, Andrei Koshkin, a military analyst and head of the Sociology and Political Science Department at the Russian Plekhanov Economic University, told Radio Sputnik.

    "I think that in future — under the condition of a proper development policy for the defense industry and the armed forces of the Russian Federation — this success and the demand in the arms market will become sustainable. And the national security of our state will be increased," Koshkin said.

    Launch of rocket carrier Soyuz-2.1b. File photo
    © Sputnik. Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Successfully Puts Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit - Defense Ministry
    According to the military analyst, "It's impossible to accumulate success by leaps and bounds." The growth should go on incrementally, in terms of both quantity and quality.

    The latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released on Monday indicated that Russia bolstered its arms sales by 3.8 percent in 2016. Russian companies are ranked third among world defense contractors, accounting for 7.1 percent of global arms sales.

    Koshkin believes the increased demand for Russian arms and military equipment is quite logical especially following its victory in Syria over Daesh (ISIS/ISIL), the largest terrorist organization in the world.

    "This was a shining example of the fact that our armament and military equipment meets the highest requirements in the arms market," the military analyst highlighted. Additionally, Russian specialists could train those interested in using Russia-made weapons, he said.

    President Vladimir Putin visits Khmeimim Air Base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin Orders Withdrawal of Russian Troops From Syria (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Koshkin emphasized Russia's comprehensive approach to the development of arms and military equipment, adding that the country "sets the trend" in the global market. 

    The SIPRI Top 100 report shows that global weapons trade is on the rise after five years of steady decline: It was 1.9 percent higher in 2016 than in the previous year and totaled almost $374.8 billion. For comparison's sake, the recent figures demonstrate an increase of 38 percent since 2002, when the institute started releasing its surveys on global arms trade.

    The American military industrial complex is ranked first with a combined total of $217.2 billion in 2016. According to the institute, arms sales of US companies grew by 4 percent in 2016, due to "US military operations overseas" and "acquisitions of large weapon systems by other countries."

    ​Weapons sales by companies in Western Europe in 2016 remained stable at a total of $91.6 billion with a 0.2 percent year-on-year increase. However, the UK and Germany have demonstrated an upward trend of 2 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

    The combined sales of Russian defense contractors amounted to $26.6 billion in 2016.

    "The major economic difficulties experienced by Russia in 2016 have contributed to a slowdown in the rate of increase in the arms sales of Russian companies," SIPRI senior researcher Siemon Wezeman said, as quoted by the institute's official site.

    The institute outlined five Russian companies with significant sales growth among 10 firms listed in the SIPRI Top 100. "The highest ranked Russian company in the SIPRI Top 100 for 2016 is United Aircraft Corporation, which is placed 13th," the report said, stressing that the company's sales skyrocketed by 15.6 percent compared with 2015.

    The views and opinions expressed by Andrei Koshkin are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'End of Nuclear Weapons or End of Us': Nobel Laureate's Chilling Prospect
    Deadly Jackpot: Russian Military Police Find Jihadi Weapons Workshop in Aleppo
    UK PM Player 'With No Weapons' Amid DUP-Ireland Stalemate & Brexit Deal Break Up
    US Gen. Alleges Russia, China Building Weapons Against Military Assets in Space
    Syrian Army Displays Foreign Weapons Seized From Daesh Near Deir ez-Zor (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    arms sales, arms trade, Daesh, Russian Aerospace Forces, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Germany, Syria, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok