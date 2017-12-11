Register
14:14 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft taking off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

    Putin Orders Withdrawal of Russian Troops From Syria

    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7252

    The Russian president has visited the Hmeymim base in Syria's Latakia for the first time since the launch of the anti-terrorist operation at the request of President Bashar Assad. The Russian leader has emphasized that if the terrorists gain the upper hand in Syria, Russian forces will carry out strikes the likes of which "they've never seen."

    President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops withdraw from Syria, saying that the Russian forces are returning from Syria victorious. The Russian president has glorified the work of the country's aerospace units in the region by saying that they had performed "brilliantly" in Syria.

    "I instruct the Defense Minister, the head of the General Staff to begin the withdrawal of the Russian troop contingents back to the places of their permanent location," Putin said, when speaking to servicemen in Syria, saying that they have shown courage, heroism, coordination, determination, brilliant training and high professionalism in the region.

    The Russian leader has emphasized that if terrorists gain upper hand in Syria, Russian forces will carry out strikes the likes of which "they've never seen", adding that the two Russian bases, in Tartus and Khmeimim would continue to operate.

    The Russian president has underlined that with the help of Russia's military operation, Syria has been preserved as an independent and sovereign state, adding that conditions for the political settlement in Syria under the auspices of the UN have been created and the refugees, that had to flee their homes, may return. 

    Vladimir Putin has touched upon the work of Russian defense industry enterprises and armed forces, which had demonstrated the growing capabilities of the country's navy and army, the high-level combat skills of units and divisions.

    READ MORE: Putin Informed About Daesh's Total Defeat in Syria's Euphrates Valley

    Putin was met by Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, when he arrived at the Khmeimim base in the Latakia province for the first time since the launch of the anti-terrorist operation in the Arab Republic at the request of Damascus in 2015.

    Putin-Assad Meeting

    The Russian president has hold a separate meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad at the base station of the Hmeymim airbase.

    "Indeed, the threat of terrorism, in general, is very high. The fact that we defeated one of the main groups — Daesh in Syria — is extremely important for Syria, and for Russia, and for the whole world," the Russian president noted.

    In his turn, the Syrian leader thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russian army's help in defeating terrorism.

    "The achievements that have taken place are very significant, very important for us. The theme of our meeting, the destruction of Daesh fighters, is very important for the whole world. We coped with this. On behalf of the whole people of the Syrian Arab Republic, I express my deep gratitude for the role your armed forces played. The victories that have been achieved have affected not only our state, but also neighboring countries," Assad said.    

    Russian Operation in Syria

    The annoucement of Russian President Vladimir Putin has come almost a week after his statement on the complete destruction of the jihadists along both banks of the Euphrates River. Mentioning the continued existence of isolated hotbeds of resistance, Putin said that on the whole, the Syrian and Russian operation in the area has ended with a complete "routing of the terrorists."

    Сommenting on the course of the operation, the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi has stressed that now that terrorist group has been eliminated from Syria, Russian troops will concentrate their efforts on restoring peaceful life in the country and observing the parties.

    Syria in facts and figures
    © Sputnik/
    Syria in facts and figures

     

    Tags:
    Hmeymim Base, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Syria, Tartus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok