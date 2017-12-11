Putin Orders Withdrawal of Russian Troops From Syria

The Russian president has visited the Hmeymim base in Syria's Latakia for the first time since the launch of the anti-terrorist operation at the request of President Bashar Assad. The Russian leader has emphasized that if the terrorists gain the upper hand in Syria, Russian forces will carry out strikes the likes of which "they've never seen."

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops withdraw from Syria, saying that the Russian forces are returning from Syria victorious. The Russian president has glorified the work of the country's aerospace units in the region by saying that they had performed "brilliantly" in Syria.

"I instruct the Defense Minister, the head of the General Staff to begin the withdrawal of the Russian troop contingents back to the places of their permanent location," Putin said, when speaking to servicemen in Syria, saying that they have shown courage, heroism, coordination, determination, brilliant training and high professionalism in the region.

The Russian leader has emphasized that if terrorists gain upper hand in Syria, Russian forces will carry out strikes the likes of which "they've never seen", adding that the two Russian bases, in Tartus and Khmeimim would continue to operate.

The Russian president has underlined that with the help of Russia's military operation, Syria has been preserved as an independent and sovereign state, adding that conditions for the political settlement in Syria under the auspices of the UN have been created and the refugees, that had to flee their homes, may return.

Vladimir Putin has touched upon the work of Russian defense industry enterprises and armed forces, which had demonstrated the growing capabilities of the country's navy and army, the high-level combat skills of units and divisions.

Putin was met by Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, when he arrived at the Khmeimim base in the Latakia province for the first time since the launch of the anti-terrorist operation in the Arab Republic at the request of Damascus in 2015.

Putin-Assad Meeting

The Russian president has hold a separate meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad at the base station of the Hmeymim airbase.

"Indeed, the threat of terrorism, in general, is very high. The fact that we defeated one of the main groups — Daesh in Syria — is extremely important for Syria, and for Russia, and for the whole world," the Russian president noted.

In his turn, the Syrian leader thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russian army's help in defeating terrorism.

"The achievements that have taken place are very significant, very important for us. The theme of our meeting, the destruction of Daesh fighters, is very important for the whole world. We coped with this. On behalf of the whole people of the Syrian Arab Republic, I express my deep gratitude for the role your armed forces played. The victories that have been achieved have affected not only our state, but also neighboring countries," Assad said.

Russian Operation in Syria

The annoucement of Russian President Vladimir Putin has come almost a week after his statement on the complete destruction of the jihadists along both banks of the Euphrates River. Mentioning the continued existence of isolated hotbeds of resistance, Putin said that on the whole, the Syrian and Russian operation in the area has ended with a complete "routing of the terrorists."

Сommenting on the course of the operation, the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi has stressed that now that terrorist group has been eliminated from Syria, Russian troops will concentrate their efforts on restoring peaceful life in the country and observing the parties.