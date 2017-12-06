Register
10:27 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S

    Analyst: Trump Team Colluded with Israel, Not Russia, in Flynn-Kislyak Talks

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    5160

    Former adviser to US President Donald Trump Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Some have taken this revelation as evidence of collusion between the Trump transition team and the Israeli government - not Russia, as many mainstream outlets have claimed

    Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon, hosts of By Any Means Necessary on Sputnik Radio, spoke to Max Blumenthal, author and journalist as well as the senior editor of progressive website AlterNet.

    ​"Well, [Department of Justice Special Counsel] Robert Mueller and his team of 17 super lawyers has finally found that the Trump transition team colluded with a foreign power to subvert America's political system," Blumenthal began. "Actually, they colluded with a foreign power to undermine a sitting American president. You would think there'd be a lot more outrage about this. I actually subjected myself to 30 minutes of Rachel Maddow last night to see if she would actually touch this issue, and she didn't — because that country is Israel."

    "Michael Flynn really had discussed three orders of business with Sergey Kislyak, then the Russian ambassador to the US. The first of was US-Russian cooperation in Syria to defeat al-Qaeda and [Daesh], which actually is kind of controversial in Washington, especially among the Obama national security officials who had a hand in the program to arm and equip Syrian rebels who are allied with al-Qaeda. But that doesn't show collusion."

    "The other point was Flynn egging Kislyak to have Russia not retaliate for US sanctions that were imposed under Obama because of unproven allegations that Russia hacked the DNC," said Blumenthal. "What you have there is Flynn attempting to influence Russia, not the other way around — again, the collusion narrative is undermined."

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)
    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US Academic: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Flynn's Meeting With the Russians'

    "But then you have a final point where Flynn is asking Kislyak to assert his authority to have Russia veto a United Nations resolution condemning Israel for settlement activity [in the West Bank] — a resolution that Obama planned to abstain from and allow to pass as kind of a final 'screw you' to [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu."

    The resolution, UN Security Council Resolution 2334, condemned the building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a "flagrant violation" of international law. Fourteen of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, including Russia. Only one state, the US, abstained.

    "We learned that Flynn was acting here on behalf of Jared Kushner, the presidential son-in-law who is also the son of Charles Kushner, a longtime friend of Benjamin Netanyahu whose family foundation has funded Israeli settlements," added Blumenthal. "He has basically helped support the political empire of Benjamin Netanyahu for years — in fact, when Jared Kushner was a teenager, he'd have to get up and leave his bedroom when Netanyahu was in town because Netanyahu would stay literally in his bed with his family when he was on trips to New York."

    Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs US District Court after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, US, December 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump: 'Flynn's Life is Ruined Because He Lied to FBI,' While 'Nothing Happened' to Clinton

    "So this relationship with Netanyahu is what all the Israeli government drew on to turn the Trump transition team into its own personal vehicle to attempt to attack Barack Obama and the sitting American administration. This is as clear a case of collusion against an American president with a foreign power that I've ever seen in my life, and we're hearing not dead silence, but it's being treated as business as usual."

    Blackmon pointed out that many mainstream liberal outlets and voices claimed Flynn's indictment as a huge victory for the collusion investigation — but the volume quickly dropped as these voices realized that Flynn's actions did not point to collusion.

    Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Kremlin: Reports of Flynn Influencing Putin's Reaction to US Sanctions 'Absurd'

    Blumenthal concurred. "This pattern is dangerous because you see these stories come out but eventually get retracted it or corrected, but the retraction is buried and so people are left with the impression that there is something there, that this is a huge story, and that Trump is going down."

    "So the Russiagate investigation continues and all of the damage that it caused diplomacy between the US and Russia simply deepens, all as a result of the of anti-Russian atmosphere that's been cultivated in Washington by this opportunistic and deeply unprofessional media as well as by the Democrats that are desperate to explain away their miserable failure to win against the most beatable candidate probably that's ever existed in my lifetime."

    Related:

    Trump Lawyer Takes Hit Over Claims He Wrote President's Tweet About Flynn
    Trump Backing Flynn When 'Nothing Happens to Crooked Hillary' Sets Twitter Afire
    ABC Admits Report Claiming Flynn to 'Testify Against Trump' False
    Trump: Flynn's Actions Were 'Lawful', There Was 'No Collusion' With Russia
    Flynn's Guilty Plea Not the Smoking Gun in Mueller Investigation
    Tags:
    Russia Gate, Flynn Indictment, US Department of Justice, Robert Mueller, Jared Kushner, Benjamin Netanyahu, Sergey Kislyak, Max Blumenthal, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Russia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok