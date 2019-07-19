Register
08:34 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Moroccan women carry photos of 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland and 24-year-old Danish Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, during a candlelight vigil outside the Danish embassy in Rabat for the two Scandinavian university students who were killed in a terrorist attack in a remote area of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

    Death Sentence for 'Bloodthirsty Monsters' Who Murdered Scandinavian Hikers in Morocco

    © AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The autopsy report found a total of 30 stab wounds on the bodies of two women, slain by Daesh* supporters in Morocco.

    To crown an 11-week trial, three suspected jihadists have been sentenced to death for the grisly murder of two female Scandinavian hikers on holiday in Morocco, they themselves had filmed.

    Suspected ringleader and underground imam Abdessamad Ejjoud and his two accomplices received the maximum penalty over the December killings of 24-year-old Danish tourist Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and her 28-year-old Norwegian partner Maren Ueland. A fourth man involved in the murders was sentenced by the Moroccan court to life in prison.

    The prosecution described the three killers “bloodthirsty monsters”, the prosecution said, citing an autopsy report that found 23 injuries on Jespersen's body and seven on that of Ueland.

    ​The beheadings were believed to have been inspired by extremist Islamic ideology and sworn allegiance to Daesh. A total of 19 others were sentenced to between five and 30 years in prison.

    While Scandinavian nations have long abandoned capital punishment as inhumane, the jihadi murderers' death sentences were well-received.

    “The most important thing in this case is that these men be held responsibile", Khalid El Fataoui, attorney for Jespersen’s family, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “They showed no regret and didn’t offer any apologies. We are glad the court ruled as it did, I am personally glad”.

    A letter from the Danish victim's mother, Helle Petersen, read out in court, said: “The most just thing would be to give these beasts the death penalty they deserve”.

    Maren Ueland's mother, Irene Ueland (49), referred to the double murder as “grotesque” and “madness”.

    Likewise, petitions on social media have also called for their execution.

    Despite having had a de facto freeze on executions since 1993, death penalty is still legal in Morocco.

    The defence team cited “mitigating circumstances on account of their precarious social conditions and psychological disequilibrium”, as the culprits admittedly had a “very low” level of education and lived in low-income areas of Marrakesh.

    28-year-old Maren Ueland of Norway and 24-year-old Louise Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark were slain while on a camping holiday in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, a popular tourist attaction that is home to the highest peak in the entire Maghreb and the Arab world. The women were stalked and attacked in their tent on 17 December 2018.

    Barely several months after the brutal killings, the UK newspaper The Independent, came under fire for praising Morocco as a safe tourist destination for women travelling solo.

    Related:

    Moroccan National Security Forces Detain Daesh Terror Plotters - Statement
    Morocco Seeks Death Penalty for Three Suspects Accused of Beheading Scandinavian Hikers
    Tags:
    Denmark, Norway, North Africa, Morocco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse