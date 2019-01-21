Register
    Flowers, candles and messages are laid during a vigil outside the Norwegian embassy in Rabat for two Scandinavian university students who were killed in a terrorist attack in a remote area of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

    Denmark Struggles to Ban Sharing VIDEO of Nordic Girls' Butchering in Morocco

    Amid reports of schoolchildren watching and sharing the grisly video clip of a Danish tourist having her head cut off in Morocco, the country's authorities are eager to stop its proliferation.

    The extremely graphic video of the murder of Danish tourist Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and her Norwegian companion, Maren Ueland, is being widely circulated on social media, the daily newspaper BT reported.

    Police forces in a number of places in Denmark have received tips that the video has been seen and shared numerous times, especially among children and young people. For instance, pupils from Vejgård Østre Skole on the outskirts of Aalborg had seen the footage. The school subsequently spoke to all pupils in the seventh and eighth grade about it.

    A large group of people around the country may have broken the law after seeing or sharing the video of the young woman being murdered in Morocco, Viborg public prosecutor Kirsten Dyrmann, who has been assigned the task of assessing the extent of its distribution, said.

    "It is our impression that sharing videos like this can be a criminal offence, so I would urge people to refrain from doing so", Dyrmann told BT.

    READ MORE: Swedish National TV Under Fire for 'Hushing Up' Details of Hikers' Brutal Murder

    Dyrmann stressed that the number of people who have seen and shared the video is "not insignificant" and emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts.

    Despite the fact that no ruling has so far classified seeing and distributing the video as illegal, specialists from the police's Cyber Crime Centre are working hard to stop it being spread further.

    "We have done and are doing all we can to stop the proliferation of this awful video. If you receive it, we recommend that you delete it immediately", the centre's head Claus Birkelyng told Danish Radio.

    Jespersen (24) and Ueland (28) were brutally murdered during their trip to the Atlas Mountains, near the village of Imlil en route to Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak as well as a popular hiking and trekking destination.

    READ MORE: Video of Scandinavian Tourist's Beheading Reportedly Sent to Grieving Mother

    Despite the fact that the suspected killers swore allegiance to Daesh*, the Moroccan intelligence service later claimed that the murder wasn't coordinated by the so-called "Islamic State".

    Earlier, the extremely graphic video was reportedly sent to friends and relatives of the victims. According to Danish media, Jespersen's mother and other relatives even had to deactivate their Facebook accounts after being spammed with the grisly video from fake accounts and bots.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

