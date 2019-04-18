WATCH Ivanka Trump Bust a Move at African Cocoa Farm, Receive Chocolate Portrait

Ivory Coast, otherwise known as Cote d'Ivoire, supplies nearly a third of the world's cocoa, and local farmers seemingly paid tribute to the industry by presenting Ivanka with a chocolate portrait.

Ivanka Trump attempted to blend in with the locals in Ivory Coast by getting her groove on as she came to the country to unveil another women-empowering initiative.

Ivanka, a senior adviser to father Donald Trump, visited a cocoa farm in the town of Adzope, in southeastern Ivory Coast, to announce an initiative to give $2 million to female cocoa farmers.

Crowds of female workers appeared to be nuts about the first daughter's arrival, welcoming her with flags reading ‘We Love U', and she wasted no time to do a little dance. She was filmed clapping along to sounds of the drums, raising hands up in the air and shaking her hips.

The farmers were also recorded wrapping a traditional cloth around her waist and giving Ivanka a portrait they painted of her in chocolate.

The 37-year-old is the leader of the fledgling Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which is designed to help roughly 50 million women in developing countries by 2025 through contributions from the US government, the private sector, and a new USAID fund.

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump Triggers Netizens With Coffee Photo Op During Africa Trip

She is currently on a tour of African countries to promote the initiative. She attended the first Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative in Abidjan on Wednesday and visited a women-run textile factory in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.