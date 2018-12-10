White Farmers in South Africa May Lose Their Lands...Next Year

In early August, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is pushing ahead with plans to legalize land expropriation without compensation in the country.

As of 2019, white farmers in South Africa could be forced to give up their own homes in line with the constitutional go-ahead for land expropriation without compensation, according to media reports.

The developments come after the country's parliament approved the establishment of a committee which is due to hammer out a legal amendment to section 25 of the constitution and present it already next year.

Last week's motion was adopted by 183 MPs voting "yes" and 77 ones saying "no" as no abstentions were registered.

Right now, the constitution's section 25 stipulates "just and equitable" payment which reflects "an equitable balance between the public interest and the interests of those affected".

The looming constitutional changes will specifically allow the government to make land grabs from white farmers and refuse to pay them compensation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly insisted that the constitution should be "more explicit" on the matter.

In August, he pledged that South Africa's ruling African National Congress will "finalize a proposed amendment" to the constitution in a measure which he described as "critically important" to the country's economy.

In South Africa, 73 percent of agricultural estates still belong to white South Africans, who make up 10 percent of the country's population.