Five Million Sudanese Currently in Middle of Famine as War Rages

The World Food Program (WFP) is the food-assistance branch of the United Nations and the world's largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security.

Sputnik interviewed Rim Nada, a regional representative of the program, about the catastrophic situation in the African country of South Sudan.

Up to five million Sudanese are suffering from famine there, due to the lack of food and the ongoing war raging in the country.

Five million is 40 per cent of the country's population.

"The figure is expected to rise to 5.5 million in July, during the period of drought," she said.

"WFP is ready to provide all the necessary aid to those starving in South Sudan and Somalia. However we encounter many difficulties. For example, the regions where people are suffering the most, are most actively involved in the military conflict and we are simply unable to deliver food there," she told Sputnik.

She also said that the danger of famine in the country is largely underestimated. Many people already died of starvation even before it was officially acknowledged.

The fact that there is a famine in the country is rarely acknowledged by the government, she said. However recently it admitted starvation in a number of regions, which is unprecedented, she concluded.