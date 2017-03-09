Register
09 March 2017
    Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan, February 26, 2017

    Five Million Sudanese Currently in Middle of Famine as War Rages

    © REUTERS/ Siegfried Modola
    Rim Nada, a regional representative of the World Food Program (WFP) revealed to Sputnik that around five million Sudanese are currently suffering from famine, with the figure expected to rise to 5.5 million during the period of drought.

    Women carry sacks of food in Nimini village, Unity State, northern South Sudan, February 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Siegfried Modola
    Famine, Food Shortage Announced in Some Parts of South Sudan – Statistics Bureau Chair
    The World Food Program (WFP) is the food-assistance branch of the United Nations and the world's largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security.

    Sputnik interviewed Rim Nada, a regional representative of the program, about the catastrophic situation in the African country of South Sudan.

    Up to five million Sudanese are suffering from famine there, due to the lack of food and the ongoing war raging in the country.

    Five million is 40 per cent of the country's population.

    "The figure is expected to rise to 5.5 million in July, during the period of drought," she said.

    "WFP is ready to provide all the necessary aid to those starving in South Sudan and Somalia. However we encounter many difficulties. For example, the regions where people are suffering the most, are most actively involved in the military conflict and we are simply unable to deliver food there," she told Sputnik.

    A Sudanese refugee from Darfur carries her child during an open-ended sit-in outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), demanding better treatment and acceleration of their relocation, in Amman, Jordan, December 6, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Sudan Authorities Must End 'Unacceptable' Attacks on Darfur Students - Rights Watchdog
    She also said that the danger of famine in the country is largely underestimated. Many people already died of starvation even before it was officially acknowledged.

    The fact that there is a famine in the country is rarely acknowledged by the government, she said. However recently it admitted starvation in a number of regions, which is unprecedented, she concluded.

