https://sputniknews.com/20230403/us-trying-to-disrupt-second-russia-africa-summit-says-lavrov-1109094216.html
US Trying to Disrupt Second Russia-Africa Summit, Says Lavrov
US Trying to Disrupt Second Russia-Africa Summit, Says Lavrov
The United States and their allies are making attempts to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit by pressuring countries to make them cancel their participation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
2023-04-03T23:50+0000
2023-04-03T23:50+0000
2023-04-03T23:50+0000
world
sergey lavrov
us
second russia-africa summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921765_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_db34a7f8a601599db463cbd402606fa9.jpg
"The United States and its vassals are doing everything possible to achieve the international isolation of Russia. In particular, they are trying to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for late July in St. Petersburg, to dissuade our African friends from participating in it," Lavrov told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty. According to Lavrov, most African countries have no desire to "sacrifice their fundamental interests for the sake of Washington."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921765_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad199c9e0a010f3889c878d15a4e56b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united states, us, second russia-africa summit, sergey lavrov, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
united states, us, second russia-africa summit, sergey lavrov, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
US Trying to Disrupt Second Russia-Africa Summit, Says Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and their allies are making attempts to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit by pressuring countries to make them cancel their participation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
"The United States and its vassals are doing everything possible to achieve the international isolation of Russia. In particular, they are trying to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for late July in St. Petersburg, to dissuade our African friends from participating in it," Lavrov told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.
According to Lavrov, most African countries have no desire to "sacrifice their fundamental interests for the sake of Washington."