US Trying to Disrupt Second Russia-Africa Summit, Says Lavrov
The United States and their allies are making attempts to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit by pressuring countries to make them cancel their participation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
"The United States and its vassals are doing everything possible to achieve the international isolation of Russia. In particular, they are trying to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for late July in St. Petersburg, to dissuade our African friends from participating in it," Lavrov told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty. According to Lavrov, most African countries have no desire to "sacrifice their fundamental interests for the sake of Washington."
US Trying to Disrupt Second Russia-Africa Summit, Says Lavrov

23:50 GMT 03.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and their allies are making attempts to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit by pressuring countries to make them cancel their participation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
"The United States and its vassals are doing everything possible to achieve the international isolation of Russia. In particular, they are trying to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for late July in St. Petersburg, to dissuade our African friends from participating in it," Lavrov told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.
According to Lavrov, most African countries have no desire to "sacrifice their fundamental interests for the sake of Washington."
