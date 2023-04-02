https://sputniknews.com/20230402/like-gestapo--nigerian-on-us-customs-united-airlines-agents-who-allegedly-harsass-africans--1109047987.html

'Like Gestapo' – Nigerian on US Customs, United Airlines Agents, Who Allegedly Harsass Africans

African passengers flying from or to the US have experienced harassement from U.S. Customs and United Airlines agents, reports say.

African passengers flying to or from the US have experienced harassment from US Customs and United Airlines agents, a Nigerian-born scholar, who allegedly recently witnessed the harassment, told media.He called Customs' treatment of Nigerian travelers "demeaning and completely unacceptable", adding that airport security agents wait for passengers on purpose so that they can single someone out and harass him or her.According to the Currency and Foreign Transactions Reporting Act, the US requires anyone entering or leaving the country with cash to report currencies and monetary instruments whose value is more than $10,000.He said that providing a currency declaration form is the responsibility of the airline, the immigration service and customs. According to him, the airline offers a form on its counters, but "in this case, United Airlines did not give Africans the opportunity to declare their currency."According to the scholar, it is United Airlines which is responsible for providing its passengers with the declaration form, and the airline is to blame for how customers are treated.The Nigerian has described how badly some United Airlines' passengers were treated. According to him, US security agents only allow such behavior against African people.

