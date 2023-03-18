https://sputniknews.com/20230318/us-african-military-drills-are-sinister-expert-says-1108530663.html

US African Military Drills are 'Sinister', Expert Says

US African Military Drills are 'Sinister', Expert Says

The US-led military drills held in Ghana and Ivory Coast are not serving the interests of African people, as drills' main purpose is to turn Africans against Russia, expert tells Sputnik.

2023-03-18T15:27+0000

2023-03-18T15:27+0000

2023-03-18T21:29+0000

africa

west africa

sahel region

us

us africa command (africom)

russia

china

africa insight

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/12/1108530921_0:173:3031:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_dca2708ca59faf33c79e43f35344b89e.jpg

The US-led military drills held in Ghana and Ivory Coast are not serving the interests of African people, as the drills' main purpose is to turn Africans against Russia, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Director of Pan-African Television, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Ghana, tells Sputnik. The United States and its partners from 29 African countries are holding annual maritime drills, dubbed Flintlock, in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. The exercises are focused on tactical training for special operations, said US Special Operations Command Africa's commander Rear Adm. Jamie Sands. This is the first time for the US to hold joint maritime exercises on the continent.According to the expert, the US-led drills are an unsuccessful attempt of Washington to regain influence in the continent, as the the US ignores African countries' specific features, resorting to country-continent approach.According to Boris Ghislain Kabre, Consultant-Researcher-Trainer, Sahel Specialist, Expert in Peace Operations, Community Mediation and Conflict Sensitivity, the latest US activity towards the continent results from a number of goals the country is trying to achieve, including the strive to lower Russian and Chinese presence on the continent.France – a key Washington's ally within the NATO alliance – has seen its military presence in West Africa deteriorating since 2022, with French troops withdrawing from Mali and Burkina Faso on demand of local military governments and against the backdrop of protesters saying that the European army was unable to counter the terrorist threat in the region. Ahead of his recent African tour, French President Emmanuel Macron announced reorganization of French military presence in Africa under a "new security partnership".Among other reasons for the US to organize the drills, Kabre has named the need to find a new region where America can establish its powers. According to the expert, the Middle East and the Near East used to be the US zones of influence. Since the country has lost its powers there, it seeks to "deploy elsewhere", the expert says.According to Kabre, the US has lost its earlier influence on the continent.The expert notes that young Africans today realise how strong Africa is. Moreover, they understand that relations with China and Russia are important for the continent, expert says. In his turn, Pratt outlines the historical preconditions of such negative attitude towards the US and the West overall among some Africans .In addition, Pratt recalls the history West's slave trade that also left a mark on Africans' perception of western countries policies towards the continent. According to the expert, for the US it will not be an easy task to replace China and Russia as African partners. Unlike America, Russia and China do not try to oversee or even control African nations' internal policy, their democracy issues and the relevant matters, the expert says.According to Kabre, it's hardly possible to call US-Africa relations a "partnership" despite the US pledges to invest "$6.5 billion to support peace, security and governance in Africa".Recalling on Joe Biden's speech at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit held in December 13-15, 2022, the expert outlined that the US president's words indicated the partnership does not yet exist. The three-day summit, hosting 49 African leaders in the US capital, Washington D.C., ended with Biden's speech, where he, among other issues, outlined the US strive to increase the level of its presence on the continent.Pratt highlights the fact that "partnership" is not a correct word to call Africa-US relations, as the US foreign policy is characterized by a high number of political conditions for cooperation.Assessing the overall situation with the US troops having been deployed in African countries for years, Pratt states that Africa does not need American military to stay there.Kabre outlines that the US has slight chances on the development of relations with African nations due to their "double standards" policy.This year's Flintlock training has come roughly a month after Russia and China had conducted their second joint maritime drills with South Africa, hosted by the Southern African country 25-27 February.Ahead of the trilateral drills in South Africa, David Feldmann, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in the country, said that Washington was concerned about South Africa's plans to hold joint naval exercises with Russia and China. During his recent African tour, Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov put an emphasis on the US "double standards" policy, saying that "US colleagues believe that only they can conduct exercises around the world."In May 2022, the United States adopted a bill to counter "malign activities" of Russia in Africa hindering the achievement of the United States' goals and interests. In accordance with the bill, the America may penalize African nations for interaction with Russia in various areas.At a meeting with the US president Joe Biden in September 2022, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the bill, calling it a "misplaced type of legislation."African countries' distrust of US respect for sovereignty was also highlighted by Jacob Mudenda, speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe. He said that African countries reacted with disgust to the May 2022 bill, as it violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries willing to cooperate with Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-using-intrusive-approach-to-south-sudan-russias-un-security-council-representative-says-1108461525.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230317/russia-republic-of-the-congo-to-agree-on-oil-pipeline-construction-russian-envoy-says--1108504321.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230222/washington-does-not-want-to-force-africa-to-choose-sides-in-military-cooperation-us-army-general-1107700327.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230316/blinken-in-ethiopia-domination-lurks-behind-us-imposed-partnerships-expert-says-1108471782.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230118/lavrov-us-bill-countering-russia-in-africa-represents-colonial-mentality-1106460779.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/us-pressures-africa-over-russia-relations-south-african-defense-minister-says-1106189370.html

africa

west africa

sahel region

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Gleb Chugunov

Gleb Chugunov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gleb Chugunov

burkina faso, chief of staff, colonel-major david kabre, military instructors, us-led flintlock military training, internationl counter-terrorism academy, ivorian special forces, annual us-led flintlock military training, africa-russia relations, africa-china relations, maritime drills