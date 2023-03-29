https://sputniknews.com/20230329/arsonist-and-firefighter-all-in-one-expert-exposes-washingtons-problem-reaction-solution-game-1108923283.html

Arsonist and Firefighter All in One: Expert Exposes Washington's Problem-Reaction-Solution Game

The fact that the United States helps in creating problems and then pretend to give its hand in solving them is a rather ironic, if not disgusting, Dr Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, tells Sputnik.

The fact that the United States helps create problems and then pretends to lend a hand in solving them is a rather ironic, if not disgusting, Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, Texas, tells Sputnik.The researcher's remarks come in the wake of the "very disturbing spectacle" of US military forces engaging earlier this month in military maneuvers off the Gulf of Guinea, which is "in the vicinity" of where, according to him, many coups have taken place with the participation of African soldiers that have previously received military training by Washington.He claims that the US helped to pump up these extremist groups into further influence in Libya in 2011 after the overthrow of the North African country's former leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, who had opposed these forces.And speaking of something that will not do, Dr. Horne assumes that the world is currently witnessing a "historic handoff" similar to the handoff from the British Empire to "US Imperialism" that took place in the immediate aftermath of World War II in 1945.The author of "Negro Comrades of the Crown: African-Americans and the British Empire Fight the US Before Emancipation" believes that a "delayed handoff" seems to be taking place "from the French neo-colonial empire in Africa, which obviously is unraveling as we speak, as we see French forces ousted unceremoniously from Mali, amongst other places, and US imperialism seeking to take that French role."The American historian pointed to the "steady stream of prominent US visitors" to the African continent, including Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen's 10-day trip to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa in January, First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Namibia and to Kenya in February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tour of Ethiopia and Niger in mid-March, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris's current trip to Ghana and Zambia. Horne jokes that lately Blinken has been in Africa "so often that he probably should rent a flat there."To further his point, the history professor argues that US Vice President Harris's ongoing visit to Ghana is driven "not least by this hysteria" about the role of China and Russia in Africa, but has other undeclared goals given the fact that her next stop after Accra is the Zambian capital of Lusaka, recently visited Treasury Secretary Yellen. He believes Zambia will continue receiving significant attention from the Biden White House because of a number of reasons. Amongst other reason behind Washington's sudden focus on Zambia, is that the country is one of the world's major producers of copper, which is preeminent in terms of the rise of the green economy.On March 26, US Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a seven-day Africa tour, with Ghana being the first stop on her trip, which includes Zambia and Tanzania as well.In October 2022, American media reported that since 2008, US-trained African military officers have attempted at least nine coups in five West African countries. Out of those, eight have been successful, and they reportedly occurred in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Mauritania in different years. Gambia was where the unsuccessful one took place in 2014.According to the report, citing the US Africa Command, warlords who had previously participated in the Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) Flintlock exercises, which are claimed by the Pentagon to be intended to strengthen the ability of African nations to fight terrorism, have conducted a total of five coups since 2015.

