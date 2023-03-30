https://sputniknews.com/20230330/tsais-strategy-of-provoking-beijing-backfiring-on-taiwan-as-it-keeps-losing-allies--1108967041.html

Tsai's Strategy of Provoking Beijing Backfiring on Taiwan as It Keeps Losing Allies

Tsai's Strategy of Provoking Beijing Backfiring on Taiwan as It Keeps Losing Allies

Tsai Ing-wen’s attempts to enhance the Washington-Taipei relationship and secure diplomatic ties with Central American states come as Taiwan's nine diplomatic... 30.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-30T17:28+0000

2023-03-30T17:28+0000

2023-03-30T17:28+0000

taiwan

analysis

us

opinion

xi jinping

ukraine

saudi arabia

iran

taipei

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108969297_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_582182c2b22fa207099f48c0168b0818.jpg

"The main goals obviously pursued by President Tsai are enhancing the relationship between Washington and Taipei and securing the diplomatic relations with Guatemala and Belize," Dr. Chang Ching, military expert on the People's Liberation Army and regional security and senior research fellow of the Taiwan-based Society for Strategic Studies, told Sputnik. "Nevertheless, no matter how hard the efforts ever paid by Taipei, the possibility for a structural change such as the United States severing its diplomatic relations with People’s Republic of China and shifting diplomatic recognition to Republic of China is totally nonexistent."On March 30, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York City on her way to Central America. She is also expected to visit Los Angeles and meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on her way back. Tsai's "transit" visit is fraught with serious risks, according to Dr. Antonio C. Hsiang, professor at Chile’s ANEPE (La Academia Nacional de Estudios Políticos y Estratégicos) and a Board Member of Taiwan’s Society for Strategic Studies.First, it decreases US credibility in what it sees as its backyard when countries ignore US preferences and choose Beijing over Taipei, Hsiang noted, citing Honduras' decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing despite Washington's pressure. Second, a real danger may arise as Tsai's visit is ramping up tensions on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Third, by seeking closer ties to the US to counter domestic weakness, “transit diplomacy” risks making the island less attractive for investments and undermining its economy.Why China is Unlikely to Pick a Military OptionWhile some observers suggest that Tsai's visit to the US may prompt Beijing to resort to the use of force in order to speed up the reunification with the island, other experts insist that this scenario is unlikely.Speaking to Sputnik on March 30, Ross Feingold, a political risk analyst, noted in response to Tsai's "transit visit", Beijing may either launch military drills near the island – akin to those it kicked off following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last year – or slap restrictions on the transit of some goods in and out of Taiwan.On the other hand, China is serious about becoming an influential peace broker, as Jonathan Sullivan, director of China Programs at the University of Nottingham's Asia Research Institute in the UK, told Sputnik on March 22. Sullivan referred to Beijing's success in mediating the historic reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this month.Prior to that, in February, Beijing presented a 12-point proposal that called for the resumption of peace talks between Kiev and Moscow. China's latest peace efforts came within the framework of the country's new Global Security Initiative, which lays out practical measures to address current security challenges.Some observers argue that against this backdrop, it seems highly unlikely that the PRC would resort to the use of force when it comes to Taiwan, even though Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted last October that this option is on the table.Still, on March 13, 2023, Xi again emphasized the importance of promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, while addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress. He pointed out that Beijing would take resolute steps to advance the process of the country's peaceful reunification.Taiwan Leaders Pushing the Island Towards Self-Destructing ConflictMeanwhile, it appears that US policymakers and Tsai Ing-wen are deliberately trying to provoke China into over-reacting on the Taiwan issue, according to Hsiang.Dr. Chang Ching appears to agree that Tsai, who completes her term next year, has chosen a wrong path:"Sadly to say, the cross-strait relations are an essential element for retaining diplomatic relations with other states in international society. During President Ma’s administration, the struggle of diplomacy between [the] two sides of the Taiwan Strait cooled down since Taipei and Beijing were engaged more constructively. Yet, it totally changed after President Tsai came to power in 2016. We have lost nine states that originally recognized us diplomatically since then," the scholar concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20230330/tsais-visit-to-us-cant-curb-chinas-growing-political-influence-in-the-world-risk-analyst-says-1108958770.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230322/xi-putin-meeting-marks-tectonic-geopolitical-shift-which-west-not-ready-for-1108697550.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230329/china-urges-us-to-stop-all-forms-of-official-interaction-with-taiwan-1108927096.html

ukraine

saudi arabia

iran

taipei

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

tsai's stopover in new york city, tsai's transit visit to the us, us relations with taiwan, does us recognize taiwan as country, one china policy, what is one china policy, china's peace proposal, china mediated peace between iran and saudi arabia, china's global security initiative, taiwan economic downturn, taiwan's diplomatic allies, what countries recognize taiwan