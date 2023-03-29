https://sputniknews.com/20230329/china-urges-us-to-stop-all-forms-of-official-interaction-with-taiwan-1108927096.html

China Urges US to Stop All Forms of Official Interaction With Taiwan

China Urges US to Stop All Forms of Official Interaction With Taiwan

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen merely stopping in the United States on her way to Guatemala and Belize is a lie, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during a briefing on Wednesday, urging Washington to drop any diplomatic relations with Taipei.

2023-03-29T14:07+0000

2023-03-29T14:07+0000

2023-03-29T14:10+0000

asia

china

us

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_26fff75989f3a725326b22190de9820f.jpg

On Wednesday, Tsai departed Taiwan for a 10-day diplomatic trip to Guatemala and Belize. The trip will include stopovers in New York City and Los Angeles during her out and return flights. Earlier this month, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would meet Tsai while she in the US. Taiwan has not yet confirmed such a meeting. China firmly opposes any official interactions between the US and Taiwan as well as any visits by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext, Mao added. Tensions flared around Taiwan after Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island early August 2022. China condemned the visit, perceiving it as an act of support for local separatist forces, and conducted major military exercises near the island, which China considers part of its territory. The Chinese administration has repeatedly stated that Beijing is willing to reunite with Taiwan peacefully; however, it would never renounce the use of military force if the need arises.

https://sputniknews.com/20230228/beijing-puts-taiwan-reunification-plans-on-fast-development-track-chinese-lawmaker-says-1107880789.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, us, taiwan, tensions over taiwan, mainland china