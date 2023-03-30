International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/tsais-visit-to-us-cant-curb-chinas-growing-political-influence-in-the-world-risk-analyst-says-1108958770.html
Tsai's Visit to US Can't Curb China's Growing Political Influence in the World
Tsai's Visit to US Can't Curb China's Growing Political Influence in the World
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's "transit visit" to the US is consistent with Washington's policy of having close relations with the island while maintaining the appearance of non-official ties, Ross Feingold, a political risk analyst, told Sputnik.
2023-03-30T13:22+0000
2023-03-30T13:27+0000
analysis
us
asia-pacific region
southeast asia
taiwan
taipei
china
one china policy
tsai ing-wen
new york city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104935/99/1049359993_0:305:4424:2794_1920x0_80_0_0_8bc6606f3cbd17ed236aea6bff0c3916.jpg
On March 30, Tsai Ing-wen made the first unofficial stopover in New York City, the US, on her way to Central America. The Taiwanese leader has embarked on a 10-day diplomatic tour to Guatemala and Belize in the wake of Honduras' decision to cut ties with the island and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China under the "One China" principle. Honduras becomes Taipei's ninth diplomatic ally that it has lost to Beijing since Tsai Ing-wen first took office. Now only 13 countries recognize Taiwan.Tsai's diplomatic charm offensive will be wrapped up with a second unofficial stopover – in Los Angeles – where she is due to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted on March 29 that Tsai's transit through the US is private, unofficial, and consistent with the One China policy. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rubbished Kirby's claim as a "lie" and warned Washington against official interactions between the US and Taiwan as well as any visits by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext. Beijing sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.While it's always possible that a small country, maybe in the Pacific, in the Caribbean, might terminate its relations with China and establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it's highly unlikely that any major international players will switch sides and embrace Taipei instead of Beijing, according to the political risk analyst. In this respect, Tsai's "transit visit" to the US is unlikely to change the existing status quo."It's a long term trend with China's economic growth and political influence around the world," Feingold said. "The countries that previously had relations with Taiwan will end those relations and enter into diplomatic relations with China. But we should keep in mind that Taiwan has very strong, unofficial relations with the countries that are most relevant to Taiwan, whether that's trade relations or security relations. They don't call them diplomatic relations. But in reality, those relations are almost identical, as if they did have diplomatic relations, whether that's with the United States or Japan, Australia, increasingly, several countries in Western Europe as well. So having diplomatic relations has important value as well for Taiwan, but ultimately its most important relationships are with the United States and certain other Western countries and Japan. And it hasn't had diplomatic relations with those countries for many decades. Reversing this, I don't think that's really an issue because it's not realistic that countries are going to suddenly end their diplomatic relations with China and establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It's always been China's policy not to agree that countries could have diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan. So it's one way or the other. And I don't see many countries making that choice."
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/taiwanese-leader-tsai-arrives-in-new-york-media-reports-1108944853.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/china-urges-us-to-stop-all-forms-of-official-interaction-with-taiwan-1108927096.html
southeast asia
taipei
china
new york city
los angeles
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104935/99/1049359993_146:0:4279:3100_1920x0_80_0_0_3eec393f1a190cd1b832bc13b09dfc8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tsai's stopover in new york city, tsai's stopover in los angeles, tsai's transit visit to us, tsai's diplomatic trip to central america, house speaker kevin mccarthy due to meet tsai, one china principle, one china policy
tsai's stopover in new york city, tsai's stopover in los angeles, tsai's transit visit to us, tsai's diplomatic trip to central america, house speaker kevin mccarthy due to meet tsai, one china principle, one china policy

Tsai's Visit to US Can't Curb China's Growing Political Influence in the World

13:22 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 30.03.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEHTaiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (L) speaks departing from Taoyuan airport
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (L) speaks departing from Taoyuan airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEH
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's "transit visit" to the US is consistent with Washington's policy of having close relations with the island while maintaining the appearance of non-official ties, Ross Feingold, a political risk analyst, told Sputnik, adding that Beijing could respond with military exercises and restrictions against Taipei.
On March 30, Tsai Ing-wen made the first unofficial stopover in New York City, the US, on her way to Central America. The Taiwanese leader has embarked on a 10-day diplomatic tour to Guatemala and Belize in the wake of Honduras' decision to cut ties with the island and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China under the "One China" principle. Honduras becomes Taipei's ninth diplomatic ally that it has lost to Beijing since Tsai Ing-wen first took office. Now only 13 countries recognize Taiwan.

"The main goals are just to maintain Taiwan's international visibility by visiting Guatemala and Belize, and having some high profile events in the United States," said Ross Feingold, who has over twenty years’ experience advising clients on political risk in China and Taiwan. "But as far as achieving goals, the things that are proceeding in US-Taiwan relations like weapons sales or trade negotiations, those things are going to go on regardless of whether or not President Tsai had transited the United States. So in some ways, this is again, it's more about being visible. It's not necessarily meant to cause anything substantive to occur during the meetings that she might have with US politicians."

Taiwan's head Tsai Ing-wen (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
Asia
Taiwanese Leader Tsai Arrives in New York, Media Reports
06:57 GMT
Tsai's diplomatic charm offensive will be wrapped up with a second unofficial stopover – in Los Angeles – where she is due to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted on March 29 that Tsai's transit through the US is private, unofficial, and consistent with the One China policy. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rubbished Kirby's claim as a "lie" and warned Washington against official interactions between the US and Taiwan as well as any visits by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext. Beijing sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.
"China could respond with similar measures like it took last year when Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei," political risk analyst said. "So that could be military exercises near Taiwan and it could be trade retaliation against certain products from Taiwan. As we saw with Honduras recently, it could also include persuading countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan to terminate those diplomatic relations. There are several countries that are definitely candidates for China to persuade in the near term to make that switch. I wouldn't say that there's a chance that it would backfire. The things that anger China with regard to US-Taiwan relations, again, things like weapons sales, closer military cooperation. Those things are going on anyway. And they would be going on regardless of Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States."
Taipei 101 at night from a moutain view (Taiwan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
Asia
China Urges US to Stop All Forms of Official Interaction With Taiwan
Yesterday, 14:07 GMT
While it's always possible that a small country, maybe in the Pacific, in the Caribbean, might terminate its relations with China and establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it's highly unlikely that any major international players will switch sides and embrace Taipei instead of Beijing, according to the political risk analyst. In this respect, Tsai's "transit visit" to the US is unlikely to change the existing status quo.
"It's a long term trend with China's economic growth and political influence around the world," Feingold said. "The countries that previously had relations with Taiwan will end those relations and enter into diplomatic relations with China. But we should keep in mind that Taiwan has very strong, unofficial relations with the countries that are most relevant to Taiwan, whether that's trade relations or security relations. They don't call them diplomatic relations. But in reality, those relations are almost identical, as if they did have diplomatic relations, whether that's with the United States or Japan, Australia, increasingly, several countries in Western Europe as well. So having diplomatic relations has important value as well for Taiwan, but ultimately its most important relationships are with the United States and certain other Western countries and Japan. And it hasn't had diplomatic relations with those countries for many decades. Reversing this, I don't think that's really an issue because it's not realistic that countries are going to suddenly end their diplomatic relations with China and establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It's always been China's policy not to agree that countries could have diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan. So it's one way or the other. And I don't see many countries making that choice."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала