https://sputniknews.com/20230328/sleboda-us-uk-and-eu-will-never-allow-impartial-probe-into-nord-stream-bombing-1108863112.html

US, UK and EU Will Never Allow Impartial Probe Into Nord Stream Bombing, Security Analyst Says

US, UK and EU Will Never Allow Impartial Probe Into Nord Stream Bombing, Security Analyst Says

Russia's attempt to hold the West accountable for the sabotage of its Baltic Sea gas pipelines supplying Germany was always doomed to failure, said Mark Sleboda, but kept the story in the headlines.

2023-03-28T13:16+0000

2023-03-28T13:16+0000

2023-03-28T13:22+0000

radio

mark sleboda

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

sabotage

bombing

un security council (unsc)

united nations security council

un security council resolution

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg

The Western powers have no intention of allowing an independent probe into the Nord Steam pipeline bombing, a security expert has said.Russia's push at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a credible, independent probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in September 2022 failed — despite support from China and Brazil — after other member states abstained in the vote.Moscow's delegation pointed to the recent exposé by award-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which detailed how the White House recruited a team of former US Navy divers to plant the explosives months before they were detonated remotely. Mark Sleboda told Sputnik that the Russian draft resolution always had "zero chances of success."But the aim of Russia and its fellow BRICS group members may have been political rather than legal, the analyst said."I think the real goal of the Russian and Chinese efforts here is simply to draw attention to it, because they know very well who did it," Sleboda argued. "Any attempt of an independent or international investigation will not be allowed. And they're simply attempting to play into that."The expert said that recent media reports that the pipelines were blown up by a "pro-Ukrainian" group of divers on a private yacht, quoting an anonymous US intelligence sources, was just part of the West's ongoing "information war.""A little random Ukrainian story that the US has come up with now is just some random pro-Ukrainian set that blew up the pipeline," he scoffed.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Fault Lines.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/west-applied-huge-pressure-ahead-of-unsc-vote-on-nord-stream-probe-resolution-says-polyanskiy-1108850565.html

russia

germany

ukraine

china

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

mark sleboda, nord stream, bombing, sabotage, un security council, russia, china, brazil, us, ukraine, uk, eu