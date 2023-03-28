https://sputniknews.com/20230328/mass-protests-shake-israel-france-while-un-votes-on-nord-stream-pipeline-attack-1108846500.html
Mass Protests Shake Israel, France, While UN Votes on Nord Stream Pipeline Attack
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass protests shaking Israel amid internal turmoil over the judicial review law.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass protests shaking Israel amid internal turmoil over the judicial review law.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Harvey - State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.comRobert Inkalesh - Journalist, Writer & Political AnalystPeter Coffin - Video EssayistIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the vote on the Russian resolution calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a commission to investigate the explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by ex-Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss the possible presidential run of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and if President Biden will keep Kamala Harris as the Vice President for 2024.Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Robert Inkalesh about the mass protests shaking Israel after Prime Minister Netanyahu fired a minister who opposed judicial overhaul.In the last hour, video essayist Peter Coffin joined Fault Lines in studio to discuss the second Summit for Democracy President Biden will host this week and how the mainstream media perpetuate lies like Russia sabotaged their own Nord Stream pipeline.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mass Protests Shake Israel, France, While UN Votes on Nord Stream Pipeline Attack
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the mass protests shaking Israel amid internal turmoil over the judicial review law.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Ted Harvey - State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.com
Robert Inkalesh - Journalist, Writer & Political Analyst
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the vote on the Russian resolution calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a commission to investigate the explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by ex-Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss the possible presidential run of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and if President Biden will keep Kamala Harris as the Vice President for 2024.
Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Robert Inkalesh about the mass protests shaking Israel after Prime Minister Netanyahu fired a minister who opposed judicial overhaul.
In the last hour, video essayist Peter Coffin joined Fault Lines in studio to discuss the second Summit for Democracy President Biden will host this week and how the mainstream media perpetuate lies like Russia sabotaged their own Nord Stream pipeline.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.