https://sputniknews.com/20230328/hersh-says-not-surprised-by-unsc-not-adopting-resolution-for-probe-of-nord-stream-attack-1108850182.html
Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack
Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - American journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik that he is not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution that... 28.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-28T00:45+0000
2023-03-28T00:45+0000
2023-03-28T00:45+0000
world
seymour hersh
sy hersh
nord stream pipeline
united nations security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108850036_0:145:2430:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_15c77dce9f14e706000771a86cbfc1a7.jpg
Earlier today, the UN Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.Hersh also said he found Brazil's vote in favor of the probe "interesting." In February, Hersh released a bombshell report, pointing at the United States and Norway as being behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/unsc-fails-to-adopt-russia-drafted-resolution-calling-for-nord-stream-probe-1108846652.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108850036_111:0:2320:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_543fc67b6874998725d4d2a23ce9d114.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
seymour hersh, sy hersh, nord stream pipeline, united nations security council
seymour hersh, sy hersh, nord stream pipeline, united nations security council
Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - American journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik that he is not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution that called for a UN-led investigation of the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.
Earlier today, the UN Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.
"Of course. Why should [the USNC vote for the resolution]? What else did you think they would do? If they did anything else that would be news," Hersh told Sputnik.
Hersh also said he found Brazil's vote in favor of the probe "interesting."
In February, Hersh released a bombshell report, pointing at the United States and Norway as being behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.