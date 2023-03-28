https://sputniknews.com/20230328/hersh-says-not-surprised-by-unsc-not-adopting-resolution-for-probe-of-nord-stream-attack-1108850182.html

Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack

Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - American journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik that he is not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution that... 28.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-28T00:45+0000

2023-03-28T00:45+0000

2023-03-28T00:45+0000

world

seymour hersh

sy hersh

nord stream pipeline

united nations security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108850036_0:145:2430:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_15c77dce9f14e706000771a86cbfc1a7.jpg

Earlier today, the UN Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.Hersh also said he found Brazil's vote in favor of the probe "interesting." In February, Hersh released a bombshell report, pointing at the United States and Norway as being behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.

https://sputniknews.com/20230327/unsc-fails-to-adopt-russia-drafted-resolution-calling-for-nord-stream-probe-1108846652.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

seymour hersh, sy hersh, nord stream pipeline, united nations security council