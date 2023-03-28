International
Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack
Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - American journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik that he is not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution that...
Earlier today, the UN Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.Hersh also said he found Brazil's vote in favor of the probe "interesting." In February, Hersh released a bombshell report, pointing at the United States and Norway as being behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.
Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack

00:45 GMT 28.03.2023
© Eckehard SchulzSeymour "Sy" Hersh
Seymour Sy Hersh - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© Eckehard Schulz
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - American journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik that he is not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution that called for a UN-led investigation of the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.
Earlier today, the UN Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.

"Of course. Why should [the USNC vote for the resolution]? What else did you think they would do? If they did anything else that would be news," Hersh told Sputnik.

Hersh also said he found Brazil's vote in favor of the probe "interesting."
In February, Hersh released a bombshell report, pointing at the United States and Norway as being behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.
