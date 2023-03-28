https://sputniknews.com/20230328/kremlin-regrets-unsc-not-adopting-resolution-on-nord-stream-investigation-1108861301.html

Kremlin Regrets UNSC Not Adopting Resolution on Nord Stream Investigation

Moscow regrets that the UN Security Council refused to adopt Russia's draft resolution on a probe into the Nord Stream blasts

"[We] regret it, we believe that everyone should be interested in an objective investigation involving all interested parties, all those who can shed light on the customers and perpetrators of this terrorist act, we consider this extremely important," Peskov told reporters. Russia will continue to make efforts to prevent the topic from being silenced by Western countries, the official added. On Monday, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet. US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.Germany is actively arming Ukraine, and getting more and more involved in the conflict, Peskov stressed.On Monday, Ukraine received 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks and some 40 Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, Berlin seeks to boost the budget fund from which aid to Ukraine is financed from 2.2 billion to 5.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion) this year.

