https://sputniknews.com/20230328/west-applied-huge-pressure-ahead-of-unsc-vote-on-nord-stream-probe-resolution-says-polyanskiy-1108850565.html

West Applied Huge Pressure Ahead of UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Probe Resolution Says Polyanskiy

West Applied Huge Pressure Ahead of UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Probe Resolution Says Polyanskiy

Western countries as usual exerted major pressure on UN Security Council members ahead of the vote on the Russian-drafted resolution calling for a UN-led probe of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

2023-03-28T01:49+0000

2023-03-28T01:49+0000

2023-03-28T01:49+0000

world

dmitry polyanskiy

un security council (unsc)

nord stream pipeline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108216678_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13e03dfbf328fb35e26793771ad7980c.jpg

Earlier on Monday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. China, Russia and Brazil voted in favor of the resolution and all the other members abstained. But Polyanskiy told Sputnik that the pressure from the UNSC was a positive sign because it shows that there is a desire to see a swift and transparent investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage.Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who in a series of articles claimed the United States was behind the Nord Stream blasts, told Sputnik that he was not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt the resolution.In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

https://sputniknews.com/20230327/unsc-fails-to-adopt-russia-drafted-resolution-calling-for-nord-stream-probe-1108846652.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/hersh-says-not-surprised-by-unsc-not-adopting-resolution-for-probe-of-nord-stream-attack-1108850182.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, sabotage, attack, un security council