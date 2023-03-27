International
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Compensation Claims for Nord Stream Blast After Identifying Responsible Justified: Kremlin
Russia's claims for compensation for the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines after the identification of perpetrators are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
"If we are talking about, let's say, sabotage by one or more states, while the data indicate that such a large-scale act of sabotage and a terrorist act against critical infrastructure could not have been committed without the participation of the state and special services to their full potential. Well, then, of course, this would be a completely justified question," Peskov told reporters when asked who compensation claims can be presented to. Such a large-scale sabotage against Russia like the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines could not have been committed without national intelligence services, the official added.
Compensation Claims for Nord Stream Blast After Identifying Responsible Justified: Kremlin

10:32 GMT 27.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's claims for compensation for the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines after the identification of perpetrators are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"If we are talking about, let's say, sabotage by one or more states, while the data indicate that such a large-scale act of sabotage and a terrorist act against critical infrastructure could not have been committed without the participation of the state and special services to their full potential. Well, then, of course, this would be a completely justified question," Peskov told reporters when asked who compensation claims can be presented to.
Such a large-scale sabotage against Russia like the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines could not have been committed without national intelligence services, the official added.

"Western countries are taking all possible measures to ... [silence] this topic, to silence it so that this topic is not on the agenda, but, of course, Russia will continue to do everything possible to prevent this from happening," Peskov said.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism.

There are no official results of the investigation yet, but US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. The US denies its involvement in the incident.

On Putin's Reported Visit to Ankara

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied reports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkiye.

"No," Peskov said when asked if preparations for Putin’s visit to Ankara are ongoing.
Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Ankara is preparing for Putin’s visit and its details are kept in secret.

On Russia's Plans to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

The West's reaction will not affect Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Peskov highlighted.
"Such a reaction, of course, cannot change Russia's plans," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, without breaching Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. In response, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU is ready to respond with new sanctions if Belarus proceeds with its plan to host Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, since this allegedly threatens European security.
