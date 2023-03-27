https://sputniknews.com/20230327/compensation-claims-for-nord-stream-blast-after-identifying-responsible-justified-kremlin-1108824665.html

Compensation Claims for Nord Stream Blast After Identifying Responsible Justified: Kremlin

Compensation Claims for Nord Stream Blast After Identifying Responsible Justified: Kremlin

Russia's claims for compensation for the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines after the identification of perpetrators are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"If we are talking about, let's say, sabotage by one or more states, while the data indicate that such a large-scale act of sabotage and a terrorist act against critical infrastructure could not have been committed without the participation of the state and special services to their full potential. Well, then, of course, this would be a completely justified question," Peskov told reporters when asked who compensation claims can be presented to. Such a large-scale sabotage against Russia like the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines could not have been committed without national intelligence services, the official added. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. The US denies its involvement in the incident.On Putin's Reported Visit to AnkaraKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied reports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkiye."No," Peskov said when asked if preparations for Putin’s visit to Ankara are ongoing.Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Ankara is preparing for Putin’s visit and its details are kept in secret.On Russia's Plans to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons in BelarusThe West's reaction will not affect Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Peskov highlighted.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, without breaching Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. In response, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU is ready to respond with new sanctions if Belarus proceeds with its plan to host Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, since this allegedly threatens European security.

