"We do not exclude the possibility of later raising the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Birichevsky said. He pointed out that, against the backdrop of US journalist Seymour Hersh's investigation, Russia has proposed a UN Security Council draft resolution asking for an independent international investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage. In February, Hersh published an article stating that the US and Norway collaborated in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Moscow May Raise Issue of Compensation for Nord Stream-Related Damage - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia could eventually raise the issue of compensation for damage due to the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik.
"We do not exclude the possibility of later raising the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Birichevsky said.
He pointed out that, against the backdrop of US journalist Seymour Hersh's investigation, Russia has proposed a UN Security Council draft resolution asking for an independent international investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage.
"But here, too, Western countries are actively sabotaging the work on the draft resolution, referring to a lack of ‘added value’ to the international investigation. Despite this, we intend to continue to insist on a comprehensive and open international investigation with the mandatory participation of Russian representatives," Birichevsky told Sputnik.
In February, Hersh published an article stating that the US and Norway collaborated in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.