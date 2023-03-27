https://sputniknews.com/20230327/moscow-may-raise-issue-of-compensation-for-nord-stream-related-damage---foreign-ministry-1108812041.html

Moscow May Raise Issue of Compensation for Nord Stream-Related Damage - Foreign Ministry

Moscow May Raise Issue of Compensation for Nord Stream-Related Damage - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia could eventually raise the issue of compensation for damage due to the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Dmitry... 27.03.2023, Sputnik International

"We do not exclude the possibility of later raising the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Birichevsky said. He pointed out that, against the backdrop of US journalist Seymour Hersh's investigation, Russia has proposed a UN Security Council draft resolution asking for an independent international investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage. In February, Hersh published an article stating that the US and Norway collaborated in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

