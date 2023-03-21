https://sputniknews.com/20230321/putin-russia-will-be-force-to-react-if-west-starts-using-weapons-with-nuclear-components-1108657136.html

Putin: Russia Will be Forced to React if West Starts Using Weapons With Nuclear Components

Earlier in the day, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International

It seems that the West decided to wage war on Russia until the last Ukrainian for real, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists following after the meeting of Russian and Chinese top level government delegations.“Today it became known that the United Kingdom, through its deputy head of the ministry of defense, announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium," Putin said, adding that "it seems that the West really decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, not in words, but in deed."Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium refining process composed of uranium-238, which is not useful for generating nuclear chain reactions but which is extremely dense and used to make armor-piercing ammunition. However, it still possesses radioactive properties that can be very harmful to humans and is highly toxic, making it a dangerous weapon long after the engagement in which it was fired. Sites in Iraq which US forces used depleted uranium to attack have been associated with increases in birth defects and rare forms of cancer associated with exposure to radioactive materials, including depleted uranium and related radioactive isotopes.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

