https://sputniknews.com/20211020/us-actively-upgrading-tactical-nuclear-arsenal-russian-defence-minister-says-1090077507.html

US Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says

US Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says

US Actively Upgrading Its Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says

2021-10-20T17:51+0000

2021-10-20T17:51+0000

2021-10-20T17:51+0000

us

russia

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371362_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6a4d32ee6d3348510a53941fe72ec5.jpg

The US is actively upgrading its arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said. He added that, along with weapons, Washington is upgrading the storage sites in Europe.Shoigu also revealed that the US is employing pilots from non-nuclear states to train them in landing strikes with tactical nuclear weapons. The minister added that this has caused great consternation in Russia.The Pentagon said it had no comment at the moment in answer to the Russian defence minister's statements.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 13 October that the arms race between Russia and the United States was on the rise, citing Washington's withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty as the trigger. He earlier reached an understanding with his US opposite number, President Joe Biden, that the two countries should make efforts to curb the arms race.The Kremlin earlier warned of the possibility of the revival of this Cold War practice, which drained the budgets of both the US and the USSR. These warnings became even more urgent after the Trump administration withdrew the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019 citing alleged and unproved violations by Moscow.Russia repeatedly warned against such a course of action, which resulted in the lifting of the ban on short and medium-range missiles, as well as launchers for them. The Kremlin proposed to Washington that the two countries mutually abstain from deploying such armaments near borders, but the US ignored the call.

https://sputniknews.com/20211005/nato-chief-urges-interaction-with-russia-to-avoid-another-cold-war-1089687531.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, russia, nuclear weapons