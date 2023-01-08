https://sputniknews.com/20230108/about-50-of-germans-consider-cabinet-decision-to-give-kiev-marder-vehicles-wrong-survey-1106128159.html

About 50% of Germans Consider Cabinet Decision to Give Kiev Marder Vehicles Wrong: Survey

About 50% of Germans Consider Cabinet Decision to Give Kiev Marder Vehicles Wrong: Survey

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Almost half of Germans consider the cabinet's decision to give Kiev Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) wrong, a survey conducted by...

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint statement that the United States and Germany intended to supply Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainian troops to use them. On Friday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Germany would planning to supply about 40 Marder IFVs in the first quarter of 2023. According to the survey, which 1,001 people took part in, 49% of respondents perceive Berlin’s decision to supply Marder IFVs to Ukraine as a mistake, while 40% support this initiative. Besides, 38% of Germans believe that Germany should intensify its military aid and give Ukraine Leopard battle tanks, however, 50% are against this measure. Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.

