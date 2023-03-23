https://sputniknews.com/20230323/brics-is-source-of-inspiration-for-africa-pan-africanist-says-1108723731.html

BRICS is Source of Inspiration for Africa, Pan-Africanist Says

In this article you can read an interview of pan-African activist Kemi Seba given to Sputnik

Speaking from the conference, Seba argues that the "democratic states" of Africa which emerged as a result of the end of colonization by the West are not truly of African origin. This, he claimed, led to the political degeneration of African elites as they do not understand how to adapt to the reality of African peoples.In this context, he refers to the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS), which he describes as a "source of inspiration" for African countries as it behaves differently from the West. According to Seba, BRICS countries have sufficient "political and economic intelligence to avoid in certain aspects the same colonial reflexes as the West."In his opinion, the member countries of BRICS implement a different approach which is deeply linked to “economic logic and the logic of co-advantages, advantages for some, advantages for others."For the activist, BRICS is an alternative and can serve as a symbol on many points. However, "all the symbols in reality are within our ranks."He also takes aim at Paris as one of the manifestations of Western neo-colonialism, proposing that the idea that Francafrique is over is mere “hypocrisy.”As such, media like Le Monde, Liberation, or Le Figaro serve as "the media arm of French neo-colonialism strategy," he continues.He laments that some elites "are completely subject to the cannibalistic West somewhere, which eats our bodies, but above all eats our minds."However, a new vision is currently forming on the black continent that may allow it to oppose the "cannibalistic West," he argues. Changes are possible, he says, especially thanks to the youth which is one of "the most awake and the most informed."According to Seba, African self-determination must be based on many aspects, including military, monetary, cultural, and linguistic sovereignty.Seba also emphasizes the significance of the financial aspect to fight Western neo-colonialism.It is important to have "a currency which is brought in line with our local economies," since the euro "annihilates any process of competitiveness," he states.For the African peoples, according to the activist, the restoration of cultural sovereignty is combined with the removal of the "Western colonialist" and goes towards "knowledge of [their] own identity," that is to say of the civilizational home, of the original spirituality."

