https://sputniknews.com/20230315/pan-african-activist-slams-french-channel-for-censorship-1108408050.html

Pan-African Activist Slams French Channel for Censorship

Pan-African Activist Slams French Channel for Censorship

President of NGO Urgences Panafricanistes Kemi Seba has criticized the French channel, La Chaine Parlementaire, for censorship, saying the French press has never wanted to hear about African sovereignty

2023-03-15T14:48+0000

2023-03-15T14:48+0000

2023-03-15T14:54+0000

africa

pan-africanism

activist

censor

censorship

media

france24

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108407610_0:87:3135:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_d23805ee1d469b0a1c7602eee03bbbd6.jpg

President of NGO Urgences Panafricanistes Kemi Seba has criticized the French channel, La Chaine Parlementaire, for censorship, saying the French press has never wanted to hear about African sovereignty, in an interview with Sputnik.After announcing the interview with Seba, a pan-African activist born in France, the channel deleted it following "discussions" with Chairman of the French National Assembly's Committee on National Defense and Armed Forces Thomas Gassilloud, who accused the activist of disseminating Russian propaganda.Kemi Seba unwaveringly protested against the fact that he had been censored, yet France24 gave the green light to an interview with Abu Ubaidah Youssef al-Annabi, an Algerian Islamist, who is the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)*.This is proof in fact, he added, that terrorism in Africa suits them much more than the pan-Africanism that he and millions of other people represent.* A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries

https://sputniknews.com/20230310/france-wants-to-tear-russia-china-away-from-africa-political-activist-says-1108256327.html

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

pan-africanism, kemi seba, censorhip by french media