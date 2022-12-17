https://sputniknews.com/20221217/militarism-in-africa-summit-must-be-met-with-pan-african-solidarity-1105533607.html

Militarism in Africa Summit Must Be Met With Pan-African Solidarity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits to discuss why the CIA’s long record of crimes justifies its abolition and the forgotten history of Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s efforts to abolish the CIA following the Church committee hearings.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdulhaq Ibrahim, member Socialist Movement of Ghana and Nino Brown, an organizer with the Jericho movement and the editor of the book Revolutionary Education: Theory And Practice For Socialist Organizers to discuss the current economic crisis in Ghana and efforts by the Ghanian government to broker a deal with the IMF and leave working people behind, the similarities between situations of Africans on the continent and Black people in the US, the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah and how his ideology influences efforts for liberation in Ghana today, and the importance of pan-Africanism and socialism in the liberation of Africans and all oppressed people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the World Cup and the solidarity with Palestine demonstrated by fans, the Moroccan national team’s historic and unlikely run and what it represented for fans watching from the global south, the construction of a new stadium for the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia’s historic Chinatown and the threat it poses to the community and its culture, and the continued discussions about the release of Brittney Griner in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout and the racism implicit in condemnations of the trade over Griner’s political views.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, organizer with Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-founder of Black Power Media to discuss the release of political prisoner Dr. Mutulu Shakur and the importance of advocating for the release of political prisoners in the US, recent escalations in the struggle in Atlanta to stop “cop city” and police arrests of activists defending Atlanta’s forests from being used for the facility, Elon Musk’s meltdown over reactions to his banning of a Twitter account which tracked his private jet and how it demonstrates the folly of idolizing billionaires, and the Senate’s passage of another $800 billion “defense” bill as Joe Biden also announces that he will visit Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

