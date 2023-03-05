https://sputniknews.com/20230305/african-solutions-to-african-problems-ramaphosa-says-1108056718.html

'African Solutions to African Problems,' Ramaphosa Says

South Africa is encouraged by the progress reached with the implemented Agreement of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front

South Africa has highlighted the need for African countries to continue to provide solutions to African problems during a state visit from Ethiopian President Yoweri Museveni earlier this week.During the visit, Pretoria announced that it is encouraged by the progress in the implemented Agreement of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, as one example of this.The meeting was dedicated to promoting economic ties between the two nations. The leaders also discussed political, regional, continental, and international issues.However, media has reported that: "Pan-Africanism was at the top of the agenda, in terms of the context of the visit."The South African president's mission consisting in bringing Africans together into a broad coalition to improve trade and political cohesion on the international arena was part of the leader's wider ambitions for the African continent, according to presidential advisors.Along with that, the lack of adequate African representation on international organizations was also dicussed. Ramaphosa emphasized there was no permanent seat for Africa in the United Nations Security Council.Recently, during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, participants agreed that the African Union should become a permanent member of the G20, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated at the first forum by the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in Sutulta, Ethiopia, dedicated to "Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism for a Changing World", that Africans must revitalize pan-Africanism.Speaking to the participants, Abiy pointed out two milestones of the forum on pan-Africanism, which are celebrating the past and envisioning the future.Elaborating on pan-Africanism, the Ethiopian leader said it should "flourish as an idea of cooperative integration, global competitiveness and peaceful coexistence."

