https://sputniknews.com/20230220/reinvigorating-pan-africanism-is-critical-ethiopian-pm-says-1107629464.html

Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism Is 'Critical,' Ethiopian PM Says

Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism Is 'Critical,' Ethiopian PM Says

African nations must reinvigorate Pan-Africanism, Ahmed Abiy has said at the first forum by African Leadership Excellence Academy in Sutulta, Ethiopia, under the topic "Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism for a Changing World".

2023-02-20T15:48+0000

2023-02-20T15:48+0000

2023-02-20T15:48+0000

africa

east africa

ethiopia

abiy ahmed

pan-africanism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107719/32/1077193251_0:0:2804:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_0b33eff20625db5303e1cd125235358e.jpg

African nations must reinvigorate pan-Africanism, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said at the first forum by the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in Sutulta, Ethiopia, under the topic "Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism for a Changing World".Formerly the Meles Zenawi Leadership Academy, AFLEX was reestablished in June 2021 in order to provide education for national government leaders. Under its new name, the academy plans to become the premier platform for African leaders and thinkers.While addressing the participants, including the heads of Somalia, Nigeria, and Uganda who also attended the forum, Abiy underlined the two milestones of the forum dedicated to pan-Africanism – celebrating the past and envisioning the future.Abiy added that the nations of Africa cannot "let constructed divides, geographic boundaries and political ideologies hijack" pan-African ideals.Elaborating on the idea of pan-Africanism, the Ethiopian PM also emphasized its role in cooperation between African countries.Global leadership crises are a sign for Africa to unite and step up, he stated, adding that the world needs "a new brand of leaders" who can set the agenda, think creatively, and create solutions.The AFLEX Academy could shape such leaders. It is established to grow "development and growth-oriented mindsets," the Ethiopian head of state believes.The academy is an institution to train leadership, research, and advise policies, Abiy said, adding that it is "envisioned to host Africans from all corners of the continent, who will network, ideate and deliberate upon the direction and destiny of our beloved Africa."The origins of pan-Africanism are connected to activists and philosophers of African descent in the West. Among the most prominent early apologues of pan-African ideas are African-Americans Martin Delany and Alexander Crummel.In the 20th century, pan-Africanism played a key role in African countries' struggle for independence, with the 5th Pan-African Congress (1945) being viewed as one of the events that paved the way for the subsequent decolonization of the continent.

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/new-african-generation-has-decided-to-refuse-western-domination-african-activist-says-1102667444.html

africa

east africa

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

abiy ahmed, ethiopia, pan-africanism, african union, aflex