Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism Is 'Critical,' Ethiopian PM Says

African nations must reinvigorate Pan-Africanism, Ahmed Abiy has said at the first forum by African Leadership Excellence Academy in Sutulta, Ethiopia, under the topic "Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism for a Changing World".
Originated amidst the struggle of African people against enslavement and colonization, pan-Africanism looks to elaborate unity and solidarity among Africans. The creation of the Organization of African Unity as predecessor to the African Union is viewed as being influenced by the idea of pan-Africanism.
African nations must reinvigorate pan-Africanism, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said at the first forum by the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in Sutulta, Ethiopia, under the topic "Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism for a Changing World".
Formerly the Meles Zenawi Leadership Academy, AFLEX was reestablished in June 2021 in order to provide education for national government leaders. Under its new name, the academy plans to become the premier platform for African leaders and thinkers.
While addressing the participants, including the heads of Somalia, Nigeria, and Uganda who also attended the forum, Abiy underlined the two milestones of the forum dedicated to pan-Africanism – celebrating the past and envisioning the future.
"As we reflect on our past journey of many achievements and setbacks and as we navigate a changing world, it is imperative we also dream and define the decade that lies ahead of us, hence, reinvigorating pan-Africanism for a changing world is a critical assignment we must take up in our aspiration to articulate and elevate our African Union," he said.
Abiy added that the nations of Africa cannot "let constructed
divides, geographic boundaries and political ideologies hijack" pan-African ideals.
Elaborating on the idea of pan-Africanism, the Ethiopian PM also emphasized its role
in cooperation between African countries.
"Pan-Africanism should flourish as an idea of cooperative integration, global competitiveness and peaceful coexistence," Abiy noted.
Global leadership crises are a sign for Africa to unite and step up, he stated, adding that the world needs "a new brand of leaders" who can set the agenda, think creatively, and create solutions.
The AFLEX Academy could shape such leaders. It is established to grow "development and growth-oriented mindsets," the Ethiopian head of state believes.
The academy is an institution to train leadership, research, and advise policies, Abiy said, adding that it is "envisioned to host Africans from all corners of the continent, who will network, ideate and deliberate upon the direction and destiny of our beloved Africa."
"We envision it to be where African leaders, academics and professionals gather to exchange ideas, make decisions and set a continental agenda. It will also serve as an incubator of future leaders where three generations of exiting, existing and emerging leaders can learn from one another. Hence, the establishment of this academy is a testimony of Ethiopia’s commitment to sustaining the richness of pan-Africanism," he emphasized.
The origins of pan-Africanism are connected to activists and philosophers of African descent in the West. Among the most prominent early apologues of pan-African ideas are African-Americans Martin Delany and Alexander Crummel.
In the 20th century, pan-Africanism played a key role in African countries' struggle for independence, with the 5th Pan-African Congress (1945) being viewed as one of the events that paved the way for the subsequent decolonization of the continent.