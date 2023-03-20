https://sputniknews.com/20230320/africa-changes-its-orientation-towards-russia-algerian-mp-says-1108610467.html

Africa Changes Its Orientation Towards Russia, Algerian MP Says

Africa Changes Its Orientation Towards Russia, Algerian MP Says

The recent visit of Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvienko to Algiers was "beneficial" and "proves the good relations between Algeria and Russia," Cheraitia Ayoub says

2023-03-20T15:55+0000

2023-03-20T15:55+0000

2023-03-20T15:55+0000

The recent visit of Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvienko to Algiers was "beneficial" and "proves the good relations between Algeria and Russia," Cheraitia Ayoub, a member of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Algerian parliament, says in an interview with Sputnik.According to him, cooperation between the two countries is "now much more political than before" and economic development remains "the next objective" for Russian-Algerian relations. Making a case for this, Ayoub cites Algeria's official request to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). The MP also notes that he regrets the fact that the trade figures between Russia and Africa amount to only $20 billion against $200 billion between Africa and China.Towards the Next Russia-Africa SummitAs for the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, set for July, the MP says he is sure that it will be "beneficial for everyone," because "we will sooner or later move towards a new multipolar world" without "monopolism."The example of the "monopolism," he says, is the SWIFT banking system, which is currently being used by the West as an economic "weapon of war" to impose sanctions.Speaking about the changes that have occurred in international trade, the lawmaker welcomes the "reliable commitments" given by Vladimir Putin on the export of wheat to poor countries and in particular Moscow's desire to do so free of charge.

