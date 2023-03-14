https://sputniknews.com/20230314/germany-denmark-sweden-refuse-to-cooperate-with-russia-on-nord-stream-investigation-1108388324.html
Germany, Denmark, Sweden Refuse to Cooperate With Russia on Nord Stream Investigation
Germany, Denmark, Sweden Refuse to Cooperate With Russia on Nord Stream Investigation
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Germany, Denmark and Sweden refuse to cooperate with the Russian prosecutor general's office and the Federal Security Service in the... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International
"Firstly, the Danish, German and Swedish authorities refused to provide legal assistance requested by the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Russian Federation and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said in the letter.Nebenzia said Denmark, Germany and Sweden have rejected without any plausible explanation all proposals to cooperate in investigating the September blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines."Denmark and Sweden stated that 'the execution of requests by the Russian Federation may endanger the security' of these States. Germany stated that it can entail 'possible prejudice to interests' of their country," the letter said.Meanwhile, Russia urges members of the UN Security Council to support and co-sponsor its draft resolution on an investigation of the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Ambassador highlighted."We hope that the Security Council draft resolution we propose in this regard will help the Council to contribute constructively into this process," Nebenzia said in a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the UNSC President. "We call on Member States to support and cosponsor our draft."
Germany, Denmark, Sweden Refuse to Cooperate With Russia on Nord Stream Investigation
15:12 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 14.03.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Germany, Denmark and Sweden refuse to cooperate with the Russian prosecutor general's office and the Federal Security Service in the Nord Stream investigation, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to the UN Secretary-General on Tuesday.
"Firstly, the Danish, German and Swedish authorities refused to provide legal assistance requested by the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Russian Federation and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said in the letter.
Nebenzia said Denmark, Germany and Sweden have rejected without any plausible explanation all proposals to cooperate in investigating the September blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines.
"Denmark and Sweden stated that 'the execution of requests by the Russian Federation may endanger the security' of these States. Germany stated that it can entail 'possible prejudice to interests' of their country," the letter said.
Meanwhile, Russia urges members of the UN Security Council to support and co-sponsor its draft resolution on an investigation of the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Ambassador highlighted.
"We hope that the Security Council draft resolution we propose in this regard will help the Council to contribute constructively into this process," Nebenzia said in a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the UNSC President. "We call on Member States to support and cosponsor our draft."