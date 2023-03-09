https://sputniknews.com/20230309/russias-un-envoy-world-without-accountability-for-nord-stream-blasts-would-be-very-dangerous-place-1108217820.html

Russia's UN Envoy: World Without Accountability For Nord Stream Blasts Would Be Very Dangerous Place

Russia's UN Envoy: World Without Accountability For Nord Stream Blasts Would Be Very Dangerous Place

Russia's UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said that a world without accountability for Nord Stream terror blasts would be a very dangerous place.

2023-03-09T14:30+0000

2023-03-09T14:30+0000

2023-03-09T14:30+0000

russia

dmitry polyanskiy

nord stream

ukraine

nazi

sabotage

un security council (unsc)

sanctions

nord stream sabotage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107802/01/1078020122_0:87:3161:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_932ceb6de1955ce30441309aaefb297d.jpg

A world where the perpetrators of blowing up such infrastructure projects as Nord Stream would not be held to account would be a very dangerous place for all of us to live, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik Radio host Jamarl Thomas during the latest episode of Fault Lines.On September 26, 2022, underwater blasts targeted three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines, built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incident halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the blasts. Russia, however, was not granted access to their probes. Last month, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh wrote an article unabashedly pointing the finger at the United States and Norway as the main perpetrators of the blasts, with US authorities denying the claims and mainstream media discarding the evidence. Furthermore, on March 7, US media reports eagerly started to push "new intelligence reviewed by unnamed US officials" suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group had carried out the attack on the pipeline so vital for European security and the continent's energy interests.The ambassador was referring to how top US officials - including US President Joe Biden - repeatedly threatened to sabotage the pipeline in the event that Russian troops engaged Ukrainian forces, as Hersh repeatedly underscored in his bombshell article. Furthermore, as Hersh noted in his story, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland warned in January: “if Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”The investigative report published in February by Seymour Hersh revealed that US Navy divers had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO's BALTOPS exercises in the summer of 2022. Norway activated the bombs three months later at the order of US President Joe Biden, the journalist wrote, citing insiders.Shortly after Hersh's story, The New York Times reported on March 7, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested the involvement of a certain "pro-Ukrainian group" in the Nord Stream sabotage. At the same time, the US officials reportedly said there was no proof of the Kiev regime's leadership being involved in the operation. Furthermore, a UK media outlet said that Western intelligence agencies investigating the blasts were looking into the possible involvement of a prominent Ukrainian businessman in the attack. However, this was denounced by the Kremlin as an inherent part of the coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators.In the interview, Polyanskiy also weighed in on Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022.The Russian official pointed out that since the launch of the operation, its goals have not changed, which include the cessation of shelling the civilian population of Donbass, along with the task of demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.He pointed out that Western countries used the Minsk agreements as "a smokescreen for arming Ukraine, for preparing its army for war with Russia, which is now happening, the proxy war of NATO against Russia in Ukraine.""So we had to formulate this task. De-Nazification, I think, is also absolutely clear because throughout these several years from 2014, the Ukrainian regime has become absolutely inseparate from nationalist groups. Some of them are Nazi groups, some of them are radical nationalist groups which declare the total elimination of everything Russian in Ukraine, which are behind all the policy measures that discriminate the Russian speaking population, that are behind the measures that glorify collaborators of Hitler and those who committed terrible crimes in Ukraine during the Second World War. So all these people are now in power or very close to power. And of course, it is absolutely out of the question that we could coexist with such a neighbor, with such a hornet's nest that was created after the illegal anti-constitutional Maidan coup in 2014."Polyanskiy stressed that the sweeping sanctions campaign that was unleashed by the West against Russia, seeking to "cripple" its economy, has had a boomerang effect, hitting those who conceived it in the first place hard.He added that Russia has made great efforts to diversify its economic ties, and to develop closer ties with China, India, and other countries in Asia and Africa. "This process is ongoing and this process is very successful, as you would see from the figures of the Russian economy. I would absolutely agree with those who say that the ones who will suffer would be, first and foremost Europeans and Americans. Europe is now deprived of cheap Russian energy... Now they have to rely on liquefied natural gas coming from the US and from other regions of the world. And there are very important specifics of these markets and possible price hikes which are unpredictable... So the world is changing. Our economy is adapting. This process is ongoing. We have more and more ties with the countries that are friendly to us, that are neighbors, and that are not pursuing any political goals towards Russia. And I think that this process is very positive to my country. This is not our choice. And we will not self-isolate. We will just remain friends with those who want to remain friends with us. And I think it's a mutually advantageous process."Listen to more of Dmitry Polyanskiy's conversation with Jamarl Thomas here.

https://sputniknews.com/20230309/lavrov-says-un-chief-avoiding-giving-any-reaction-on-nord-stream-pipelines-blasts-1108218101.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230307/blame-game-us-intel-tells-nyt-pro-ukrainian-group-behind-nord-stream-bombing-1108155572.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230309/kremlin-russia-insists-on-transparent-probe-into-nord-stream-terror-attack-amid-media-leaks-1108207305.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230309/antonov-says-russian-economy-persevered-one-year-into-sanctions-war-1108199591.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russia's un ambassador dmitry polyanskiy, nord stream 1 and 2, nord stream sabotage, accountability, seymour hersh report, transparent nord stream probe, us navy divers, planted explosives, to destroy the nord stream pipelines, russia's draft security council resolution,