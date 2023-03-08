https://sputniknews.com/20230308/leaks-about-nord-stream-terrorist-attack-designed-to-hide-truth-russian-embassy-in-us-says-1108165378.html

Leaks About Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Designed to Hide Truth, Russian Embassy in US Says

Russian diplomats see Western media reports about the involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group in the terrorist attack on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines as an attempt to mislead the probe into the incident

"We are convinced that in the end justice will prevail. We shall spare no effort for this to happen," he added.The report in US media, friendly to the White House, contradicts the conclusions of a journalistic investigation by Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, who earlier accused the US administration and Norwegian authorities of blowing up Russia's Nord Stream pipelines.The response comes after American media reported on Tuesday, citing US officials, that according to new intelligence, a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, the German press reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged by underwater blasts. The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines. Moscow has demanded an open investigation.

