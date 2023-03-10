https://sputniknews.com/20230310/russian-deputy-fm-responsibility-for-nord-stream-blasts-lies-with-us-media-leaks-a-distraction-1108250486.html
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia continues to demand a transparent investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream... 10.03.2023, Sputnik International
10:00 GMT 10.03.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 10.03.2023)
Being updated
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia continues to demand a transparent investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, adding that it is necessary to identify those who carried out and ordered the attack, to allow Russia to participate in the probe.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov vowed that Moscow won't let the international investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage be swept under the rug, and the US must stop undermining the probe.
Ryabkov added that the responsibility for the Nord Stream blasts lies squarely with the United States and castigated the media leaks as a ploy to put the probe on the wrong track.
On March 7, US media reported, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested
involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in the Nord Stream incidents. At the same time, US officials reportedly said there was no proof of the Ukrainian leadership being involved in the operation.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been out of action since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 saying that US navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines had planted explosives which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams
after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.