https://sputniknews.com/20230313/discovery-of-suspected-bomb-fragment-marks-need-to-create-un-panel-for-nord-stream-probe---moscow-1108356309.html
Discovery of Suspected Bomb Fragment Marks Need to Create UN Panel for Nord Stream Probe - Moscow
Discovery of Suspected Bomb Fragment Marks Need to Create UN Panel for Nord Stream Probe - Moscow
An object found 30 kilometers from the site of the Nord Stream explosion, which is not part of the gas pipeline structure and may be a fragment of a bomb, underlines the urgent need to create a UN commission on this incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2023-03-13T20:04+0000
2023-03-13T20:04+0000
2023-03-13T20:03+0000
nord stream sabotage
maria zakharova
nord stream
commission
the united nations (un)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
Moscow drew attention to recent information that during the inspection of one of the pipeline threads by Nord Stream AG in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark, at a distance of 30 kilometers from the explosion site, an object was found, "which is not part of the Nord Stream structure, but may be an element of an explosive device." "This discovery once again underlines the urgent need for the Security Council to urgently adopt a resolution on the establishment of a relevant commission by the UN Secretary General in order to shed light on all the circumstances of the sabotage so that this does not happen again in the future," Zakharova said. The discovery of an object that could be part of a bomb was discussed with Danish Ambassador to Russia Jacob Henningsen, who limited himself to general words, Zakharova added.The latest developments come after reports recently detailed the US' spy agency CIA had warned Germany about a potential attack on the Nord Stream pipelines months before the incident occurred. New intel earlier obtained by US media also indicated a "pro-Ukrainian group" had been involved in the sabotage.Although a culprit for the pipeline explosions has yet to be officially named, reports since early February have suggested the involvement of the US government, which had repeatedly opposed the initiative over fears of European dependence on Russian energy. Per Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter Seymour Hersh's bombshell February account, US Navy divers planted remotely-operated explosives on the pipeline under the cover of NATO's Baltops 2022 exercises. US President Joe Biden was reportedly involved in talks regarding the operation in the months that lead up to the explosion. Russia has deemed the incidents to be an act of international terrorism.
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/russias-un-envoy-world-without-accountability-for-nord-stream-blasts-would-be-very-dangerous-place-1108217820.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream, moscow, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, bomb fragment, un commission
nord stream, moscow, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, bomb fragment, un commission
Discovery of Suspected Bomb Fragment Marks Need to Create UN Panel for Nord Stream Probe - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An object found 30 kilometers from the site of the Nord Stream explosion, which is not part of the gas pipeline structure and may be a fragment of a bomb, underlines the urgent need to create a UN commission on this incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Moscow drew attention to recent information that during the inspection of one of the pipeline threads by Nord Stream AG in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark, at a distance of 30 kilometers from the explosion site, an object was found, "which is not part of the Nord Stream structure, but may be an element of an explosive device."
"This discovery once again underlines the urgent need for the Security Council to urgently adopt a resolution on the establishment of a relevant commission by the UN Secretary General in order to shed light on all the circumstances of the sabotage so that this does not happen again in the future," Zakharova said.
"The departure of the countries of the 'collective West' from constructive work on the draft resolution, given their refusal to allow Russia to the investigation, will be evidence of deliberately created obstacles to establishing the truth," she said.
The discovery of an object that could be part of a bomb was discussed with Danish Ambassador to Russia Jacob Henningsen, who limited himself to general words, Zakharova added.
The latest developments come after reports recently detailed
the US' spy agency CIA had warned Germany about a potential attack on the Nord Stream pipelines months before the incident occurred. New intel earlier obtained
by US media also indicated a "pro-Ukrainian group" had been involved in the sabotage.
Although a culprit for the pipeline explosions has yet to be officially named, reports since early February have suggested the involvement of the US government, which had repeatedly opposed the initiative over fears of European dependence on Russian energy.
Per Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter Seymour Hersh's bombshell February account, US Navy divers planted remotely-operated explosives on the pipeline under the cover of NATO's Baltops 2022 exercises. US President Joe Biden was reportedly involved in talks regarding the operation in the months that lead up to the explosion. Russia has deemed the incidents to be an act of international terrorism.