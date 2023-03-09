https://sputniknews.com/20230309/new-explanation-of-nord-stream-incident-ridiculous-aims-to-divert-attention-expert-says-1108200585.html

New Explanation of Nord Stream Incident 'Ridiculous,' Aims to Divert Attention, Expert Says

The recent media reports about a group of strangers allegedly staying behind the Nord Stream blasts are "ridiculous" and aim to divert attention from accusations against the US, since that such sabotage could only be carried out by a few countries

The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in the Nord Stream incidents. At the same time, the US officials reportedly said there were no proofs of the Ukrainian leadership being involved in the operation. Meanwhile, German newspaper Zeit reported, citing investigators, that the attacks had been carried out by six people of unknown nationality with the use of a boat rented from a Poland-based firm, apparently owned by two Ukrainians. In support of his words, the expert recalled, citing Swedish investigators, that the Nord Stream sabotage had required the equivalent of 100 tonnes of trotyl, which had made explosions on the pipelines very difficult to be carried out. In addition, the expert called it "curious" that The New York Times and Zeit published their exclusives simultaneously, but without revealing the identity of the alleged six saboteurs. In this regard, Moreau also drew attention to the fact that the US narrative was changing, since Washington abandoned the idea of accusing Russia of the explosions and focused on taking suspicions away from itself instead. He called Hersch's explanation much more credible than "the rantings of the US services" and said that a whole group of countries could have benefited from the disruption of the Nord Stream pipelines for various reasons. In particular, Polish President Duda Andrzej insistently demanded the dismantling of Nord Stream pipelines in August 2022. Similar calls were also been voiced by Norway that installed its "Baltic pipeline" to divert some of its gas sent to Germany, to Poland. Meanwhile, Washington's interest is explained by the fact that the US is now delivering its shale gas in the form of LNG to Europe, but at four times the price that was paid by Europe and particularly Germany to Russia for its gas, Moreau said. "What is difficult to understand is that the German government of Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz remains silent in all languages: not the slightest protest as Germany has just lost tens of billions of euros in investments paid for the pipelines by all German citizens. Germany sees itself as an ally of the United States. If — as is more than likely — the version of the Pulitzer Prize Seymour Hersch is correct, Germany is not even the vassal of the United States, it is a vulgar dependency, a dominion which is not consulted when its economic future is at stake, and who does not even dare protest," the expert told Sputnik. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been dysfunctional since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 saying that US navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

