US, UK Capable of Nord Stream Sabotage-Like Attacks, Russian Security Council Secretary Says

The United States and the United Kingdom have special operations forces that are able to perform acts of sabotage like the ones against the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev confirmed on Monday.
2023-03-13T14:41+0000
"It is no secret that in order to carry out actions like these, special purpose units are required that are trained and equipped accordingly...The US and UK definitely have them [special operations units]. Other NATO countries also use combat swimmers to perform sabotage missions, but only with the approval and support of the country that dictates the main agenda in the North Atlantic Alliance," Patrushev told a Russian newspaper.The official highlighted that Russia should be involved in an objective investigation of the attack. "Moscow insists on conducting an objective investigation with the participation of Russia and other interested states. Without it, voicing one-sided subjective versions of the terrorist attack does not clarify anything," Patrushev emphasized.The Russian security council secretary stated that Moscow is still not sure who precisely is the mastermind and perpetrator behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines since Russia did not take part in the probe of this "unprecedented act of terrorism." He believes that the foreign media leaks pointing the finger at pro-Ukrainian militants, is nothing but an old-fashioned red herring. Patrushev stresses that the publications were not supported by any real source of information.He believes that the goal of these publications is to whitewash the US and the UK, to make people think that they did not have a hand in the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. Patrushev stresses that one must ask whether there really is a group of Ukrainian terrorists capable of committing this sort of sabotage. The security official pointed out that the pipeline blasts did not benefit Ukraine or Berlin. The Ukrainian regime stands "in Berlin with its hand outstretched" begging for military assistance. At the same time, Berlin has spent many years building up its economy using a combination of cheap energy resources from Russia and advanced German technology. Hence, the Nord Stream attack harmed Germany's economy.According to the official, Washington has long been in charge of German economic and environmental policy. And after the explosions along the Nord Stream conduit, the White House has been forcing Berlin to back their version of who was behind the sabotage of the pipelines.
US, UK Capable of Nord Stream Sabotage-Like Attacks, Russian Security Council Secretary Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have special operations forces that are able to perform acts of sabotage like the ones against the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev confirmed on Monday.
"It is no secret that in order to carry out actions like these, special purpose units are required that are trained and equipped accordingly...The US and UK definitely have them [special operations units]. Other NATO countries also use combat swimmers to perform sabotage missions, but only with the approval and support of the country that dictates the main agenda in the North Atlantic Alliance," Patrushev told a Russian newspaper.
The official highlighted that Russia should be involved in an objective investigation of the attack
"Moscow insists on conducting an objective investigation with the participation of Russia and other interested states. Without it
, voicing one-sided subjective versions of the terrorist attack does not clarify anything," Patrushev emphasized.
"I emphasize that any accusations that are not supported by the results of an impartial investigation cannot be credible. Therefore, Moscow insists on conducting an objective investigation with the participation of Russia and other interested states. Without it, voicing one-sided subjective versions of the terrorist attack does not clarify anything," he added.
The Russian security council secretary stated that Moscow is still not sure who precisely is the mastermind and perpetrator behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines since Russia did not take part in the probe of this "unprecedented act of terrorism
." He believes that the foreign media leaks pointing the finger at pro-Ukrainian militants
, is nothing but an old-fashioned red herring. Patrushev stresses that the publications were not supported by any real source of information.
"In carrying out the mission to cover up the true figures behind the crime, the pro-government Anglo-Saxon media, on orders from above, appointed the culprit - a certain group of Ukrainian terrorists. These publications unwillingly highlighted the terrorist nature of current Kiev regime. At the same time, the initiators of this media campaign thought that no one would object to this version."
He believes that the goal of these publications is to whitewash the US and the UK
, to make people think that they did not have a hand in the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. Patrushev stresses that one must ask whether there really is a group of Ukrainian terrorists capable of committing this sort of sabotage.
The security official pointed out that the pipeline blasts did not benefit Ukraine or Berlin. The Ukrainian regime stands "in Berlin with its hand outstretched" begging for military assistance. At the same time, Berlin has spent many years building up its economy using a combination of cheap energy resources from Russia and advanced German technology. Hence, the Nord Stream attack harmed Germany's economy.
"At the same time, Berlin is well aware that close economic cooperation between Germany and Russia has never suited Washington and London," Patrushev highlighted.
According to the official, Washington has long been in charge of German economic and environmental policy. And after the explosions along the Nord Stream conduit, the White House has been forcing
Berlin to back their version of who was behind the sabotage of the pipelines.