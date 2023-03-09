https://sputniknews.com/20230309/kremlin-russia-insists-on-transparent-probe-into-nord-stream-terror-attack-amid-media-leaks-1108207305.html
Kremlin: Russia Insists on Transparent Probe Into Nord Stream Terror Attack Amid 'Media Leaks'
Kremlin: Russia Insists on Transparent Probe Into Nord Stream Terror Attack Amid 'Media Leaks'
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines as part of a coordinated spread of... 09.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-09T09:43+0000
2023-03-09T09:43+0000
2023-03-09T09:51+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg
Russia Insists on a transparent probe Into the Nord Stream terror attack amid recent "media leaks", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.It is necessary to identify those who carried out and ordered the attack, to allow Russia to participate in the probe, Peskov added.
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/prominent-ukrainian-businessman-probed-over-alleged-links-to-nord-stream-attacks-reports-say-1108204013.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_487:0:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba81e9437faad047765e6014c9f74202.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, nord stream
Kremlin: Russia Insists on Transparent Probe Into Nord Stream Terror Attack Amid 'Media Leaks'
09:43 GMT 09.03.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 09.03.2023)
Being updated
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines as part of a coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators of the blasts.
Russia Insists on a transparent probe Into the Nord Stream terror attack
amid recent "media leaks", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.
It is necessary to identify those who carried out and ordered the attack, to allow Russia to participate in the probe, Peskov added.