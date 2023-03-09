International
Kremlin: Russia Insists on Transparent Probe Into Nord Stream Terror Attack Amid 'Media Leaks'
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Russia Insists on a transparent probe Into the Nord Stream terror attack amid recent "media leaks", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.It is necessary to identify those who carried out and ordered the attack, to allow Russia to participate in the probe, Peskov added.
09:43 GMT 09.03.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 09.03.2023)
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines as part of a coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators of the blasts.
Russia Insists on a transparent probe Into the Nord Stream terror attack amid recent "media leaks", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.
It is necessary to identify those who carried out and ordered the attack, to allow Russia to participate in the probe, Peskov added.
Nord Stream Sabotage
Prominent Ukrainian Businessman Probed Over Alleged Links to Nord Stream Attacks, Reports Say
07:26 GMT
