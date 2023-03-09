https://sputniknews.com/20230309/kremlin-russia-insists-on-transparent-probe-into-nord-stream-terror-attack-amid-media-leaks-1108207305.html

Kremlin: Russia Insists on Transparent Probe Into Nord Stream Terror Attack Amid 'Media Leaks'

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines as part of a coordinated spread of... 09.03.2023, Sputnik International

Russia Insists on a transparent probe Into the Nord Stream terror attack amid recent "media leaks", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.It is necessary to identify those who carried out and ordered the attack, to allow Russia to participate in the probe, Peskov added.

