West's Nord Stream Media Psy-Op to Fall Apart at Seams if Hersh's Source Decides to Speak Out

West's Nord Stream Media Psy-Op to Fall Apart at Seams if Hersh's Source Decides to Speak Out

The Biden administration is trying to push back against Seymour Hersh's Nord Stream bombshell through its subservient mainstream media, but a ridiculous tale...

"The new narrative that a handful of civilians blew up the Nord Stream pipelines on their own is on its face ridiculous," Hans Mahncke, a US investigative journalist and lawyer, told Sputnik. "I assume The New York Times realized how preposterous this tale is, which is why they left out all the details." On March 7, The New York Times and Die Zeit released two separate articles claiming that international investigators had managed to trace the September 26, 2022 sabotage attack to a "pro-Ukrainian" group unaffiliated with either Kiev or Moscow. In early September 2022, the purported gang of six, which included one woman and five men, sailed a yacht to the area over Gazprom's pipelines and attached explosives to them. The media outlets said that there are still many unknowns pertaining to the story, adding that the authorities are not disclosing the nature of the new intelligence or its specifics.Furuseth does not rule out that the release of the two articles was intentionally scheduled for a day ahead of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh's weekly Substack publications related to the Nord Stream sabotage. "It could very well be, but I think it would have appeared anyway," the Norwegian intelligence veteran said."The timing of The New York Times and Zeit stories could be connected to a number of ongoing issues," echoed Mahncke. "It could be a deflection from Biden's domestic problems, such as the new revelations about the January 6 protests. It could be that Biden is preparing the ground for uncoupling himself from [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, by ultimately blaming him for the sabotage. In my view, the most likely explanation is that Biden is trying to push back against Hersh and this ridiculous tale about the two divers is all they could come up with."Indeed, it took a staggering four weeks for the US mainstream media to come up with some sort of an alternative to Hersh's story following months-long silence of the European authorities, which have been conducting their own Nord Stream inquiries since at least October 2022. And still the two mainstream reports appear to be great cry and little wool, according to Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist.Is Washington Ready to Throw Zelensky & Ukraine Under the Bus?Remarkably, before tracing the blasts to Ukrainians on Tuesday, the NYT singled Kiev out as having a clear motive to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines on December 26, 2022. Having said that the pipelines "had no shortage of adversaries," the newspaper at the time quoted a 13-page letter to Poland written by Ukrainian regulators as part of a coordinated effort to stop Nord Stream 2 from coming online. The letter, obtained by the newspaper, claimed that Nord Stream 2 "will negatively impact on Ukraine’s national security."The newspaper noted that Ukraine received an average of $1 billion a year in transit fees for Russia's pipelines heading to Europe through the country. Attacking the pipeline may have made financial sense for Ukraine, the newspaper claimed last December, adding that Kiev's capability to carry it out is "unclear."On March 7, 2023 the NYT doubled down on chastising Ukraine. Despite mentioning that there is no evidence that Zelensky or his lieutenants ordered the attack, the media lamented the fact that Kiev is "not always transparent with their American counterparts about their military operations," which "have frustrated US officials."Among the Ukrainian ops "unnerving" the White House, the newspaper cited a strike in early August on Russia’s Saki Air Base on the western coast of Crimea, a bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, December drone strikes against Russian military bases in Ryazan and Engels, and an August car bomb that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin. The newspaper particularly underlined that the explosions that destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines took place five weeks after Dugina’s killing. Does this unusual ramble mean Washington is about to throw the Ukrainian leadership under the bus?"I would say it may rather be a preparation for it. It could also be a subtle warning to the hard-liners in- and outside of the US," said Furuseth.For his part, Ortel drew attention to the fact that "the US has no significant national interest in Ukraine of all possible places," so it may easily sacrifice it.Germans Need to Wake-UpThe release of the two reports, which were followed by Wall Street Journal and Der Spiegel pieces on March 8, came on the heels of European peace protests, which brought together over 50,000 in Berlin alone. German right-wing and left-wing politicians are calling on the government to kick off an investigation into Hersh's story, which alleges that Berlin's two NATO allies, the US and Norway, nixed the Nord Stream gas infrastructure. However, Mahncke is not optimistic about the Germans' willingness to fight against the globalist establishment:"The German public has been completely brainwashed about the situation in Ukraine," the US lawyer noted. "The nascent peace movement faces an uphill battle, far more so than in the US, where skepticism of the war is far more widespread, at least among the general public. For instance, the US public is beginning to understand that the ridiculous notion that Russia will attack a NATO country next is a fake narrative put forward to convince people to send weapons and money to Ukraine. Even Elon Musk, whose provision of Starlink services to Ukraine has been immensely important, has tweeted about no one is pushing this war more than Victoria Nuland."At the same time, a looming recession, the unfolding energy crisisб and skyrocketing prices could force the Europeans to take a tougher stance towards the military adventurism of their respective governments, according to Ortel."In Germany in particular, losing inexpensive energy sources and also being forced into much higher military spending will create uniquely difficult choices for a nation with a dangerous history from which my own family left in 1853, hoping for opportunity which quickly materialized in a free America," the Wall Street analyst said. "If I were German today, I would demand to learn the whole truth on the Nord Stream attacks before committing one more euro in support of the Ukraine project and I would be prepared to dramatically adjust my relationships with foreign governments that may have attacked an important part of my energy infrastructure."Western Governments Know Pretty Well Who Blew up the PipesMeanwhile, the Western establishment's apparent hope that it could overshadow Hersh's narrative is likely to prove futile, according to Furuseth.Furthermore, the US has a long record of false flags, subversive ops, and disinformation operations – something once summarized by ex-CIA Director Mike Pompeo in his famous line: "We lied, we cheated, we stole." Against this backdrop, Hersh's story appears to be one deserving close attention, according to Ortel."Hersh's claims that actors in the US and Norway governments, possibly in league with UK and other government actors opened a path hurtling towards military conflict with Russia certainly seems plausible to me, having learned of the Tonkin incident Hersh covered in a later piece and considering how Libya was bombed and Gaddafi was killed. In the latter case, we must remember that Biden was vice president then, that Hillary Clinton has still not explained the wider context of what happened September 11, 2012 [during the Benghazi embassy attack – Sputnik], and that many Obama alumni are centrally pulling strings for Biden against Russia."On top of this, one needs to bear in mind, that there is no interest among US or EU leaders to investigate anything, Mahncke pointed out: "They know the truth already and are merely trying to maintain the appearance of an impasse, making it look as if we'll never find out who did it," he said. "Western narratives about the Nord Stream bombing are simply part of the propaganda war."Hersh's Latest Piece: One Would Go to Prison to Stop WarThe day after the US and German newspapers broke their story, Hersh released his op-ed "My Fifty Years With Dan Ellsberg" on Substack. The story had no direct relation to Nord Stream, but described a story of former United States military analyst Daniel Ellsberg who in 1971 leaked portions of a classified 7,000-page report that detailed the history of US intervention in Indochina from World War II until 1968.The Pentagon Papers leak appeared to axe the publicly stated justification for the US involvement in the Vietnam War. Ellsberg was unmasked and brought to the US attorney’s office in Boston, where a journalist asked him what he thought about going to prison. Hersh quoted the military analyst as answering: "Wouldn’t you go to prison to help end this war?"Ortel does not rule out that this story sends a sort of a veiled message to the NYT, Zeit, and their government backers that Hersh's source may start talking publicly if the ongoing US proxy war on Russia gets tougher.

germany

russia

ukraine

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

