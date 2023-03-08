https://sputniknews.com/20230308/ex-pentagon-officer-nato-divide-growing-us--eu-may-drastically-reduce-ukraine-aid-by-summer-1108188312.html

Ex-Pentagon Officer: NATO Divide Growing, US & EU May Drastically Reduce Ukraine Aid by Summer

Ex-Pentagon Officer: NATO Divide Growing, US & EU May Drastically Reduce Ukraine Aid by Summer

The Biden administration has recently announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Kiev, while EU defense ministers discuss the supply of... 08.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-08T15:54+0000

2023-03-08T15:54+0000

2023-03-08T15:54+0000

analysis

us

opinion

europe

eu

ukraine

pentagon

us military aid

military aid

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101692/15/1016921509_0:237:4833:2956_1920x0_80_0_0_29a4e0bc5f83b9d84c01277d3a14b7f5.jpg

Joe Biden's pledge to support Ukraine as long as necessary seems to be in dissonance with US officials' private remarks and plummeting public support for Washington's proxy war in Ukraine.Mainstream media recently quoted US officials as saying that "we will continue to try to impress upon [Ukrainians] that we can’t do anything and everything forever" and that "at some point assistance would be harder to come by." They further noted that Biden and his top aides are aware that the situation will get tough once Ukraine has exhausted the current US assistance, which could happen as early as this summer.The Washington Post was one to cite top Biden officials, including Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl, as saying that the "coming months" will be critical for "Ukraine to retake as much territory as possible... before sitting down with Putin at the negotiating table."CIA Director William Burns was even reported to have ttraveledto Russia and forwarded a plan on ceding 20% of Ukraine's territory in exchange for an apparent ceasefire deal with Russia. However, both the White House and the Kremlin denied these reports.US Officials Accept Idea That Crimea is RussianMixed signals are also continuing to come from the Biden administration with regard to Crimea.In January 2023, the US press alleged that Biden officials had warmed to help Ukraine target Crimea, the peninsula that reunified with Russia as the result of a March 2014 referendum.Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland partially backed this idea by stating in mid-February that the Russian military bases in Crimea should be considered legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, almost simultaneously, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted in a Zoom call with a group of experts that Crimea constitutes a Russian "red line" and that Washington would not encourage Kiev to attack the peninsula.What's more, Nuland herself has recently stated on a webinar, which Pyne attended, that any peace deal to end the Russo-Ukrainian conflict would have to end with Moscow retaining control of Crimea.These contradictions apparently indicate that Washington did not expect that the conflict would protract for so long. In fact, the Biden administration would like to end it long before the Democratic presidential primary season begins in February 2024, ideally by this summer, according to the former Pentagon officer.Earlier, some US observers presumed that the uncertainty over the outcome of the Ukraine conflict could take its toll on the Democratic Party's election odds and make it an easy target for the GOP during the primaries. Indeed, House Republicans have already brought forward the Ukraine Fatigue bill, urging Biden to stop all US funding of Kiev until a peace deal with Russia is signed. "I think Republican attacks on Biden putting Ukraine First and America Last will take its toll on Biden’s resolve to continue the fight in Ukraine," Pyne noted.Divisions Growing Inside NATOMeanwhile, on the other side of the pond, Washington's European allies have also found themselves on the horns of a dilemma amid soaring inflation, growing prices and creeping de-industrialization, fanned by skyrocketing energy costs and Biden's protectionist climate bill.On March 7-8, EU defense ministers gathered in Stockholm to attend an informal meeting within the framework of the Foreign Affairs Council. According to western press, they discussed how to boost ammunition supplies to Kiev in both the short and long term with European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton calling to switch the EU to "war economy" mode. "European industry is not adapted for the needs of a high-intensity conflict," Breton told journalists on March 7.However, the unfolding energy crunch and the lack of clarity of how the bloc will secure enough natural gas for 2023/2024 may nip the war economy plans in the bud. Despite bellicose public statements, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were reported to have approached Ukrainian President Zelensky and encouraged him to negotiate a way out of the conflict with Russia, as per the Wall Street Journal's anonymous sources."I think rising concerns about having to endure another winter without Russian gas is just one of the many reasons that will cause both the US and the EU to drastically reduce military aid to Ukraine by this summer forcing Zelensky to negotiate a peace deal on terms acceptable to Russia," suggested Pyne.Europeans & Americans Tired of Ukraine ConflictEU populations appear to have grown weary of the conflict. Late last month, a wave of peace protests swept through Europe, bringing together over 50,000 in Berlin. In Germany, rallies were organized by both the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and left-wing Die Linke.At the same time, YouGov, a British international data analytics firm, found that Europeans are becoming less enthusiastic about sending assistance to Kiev, let alone dispatching EU troops or stepping up anti-Russia sanctions. The latter has already meant an increase in the cost-of-living in the Old Continent.Indeed, the same YouGov survey indicated that support among the Republicans and Democrats to sending financial assistance to Ukraine has plummeted from 67% and 87%, respectively, in April 2022, to 39% and 75% in February 2023. Earlier, NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that only 48% of American respondents either "strongly" or "somewhat" supported arming Kiev in February, sliding from 60% in May 2022.Ukrainian Army Spring Counter-Offensive is DoomedWhen it comes to how the situation will evolve on the ground, Pyne does not see any preconditions for a successful advance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. While US leaders have been encouraging Ukraine to engage in a spring counteroffensive to retake as much territory as possible, the chances that Kiev will be able to do so are slim, and the US Joint Chiefs of Staff are aware of this, Pyne claims.According to the expert, the present military balance on the Ukrainian battlefield overwhelmingly favors Russia which carried out a partial mobilization of military reservists last year.If Russia launches a spring offensive, it may force the US and its NATO allies to revise their military plans and force Kiev to consider ending the conflict: the longer the West waits to negotiate a peace deal, the worse the terms will likely be for Ukraine, the ex-Pentagon officer noted.

https://sputniknews.com/20230303/not-only-gop-but-also-left--independents-feel-team-biden-has-lost-its-way-in-ukraine-1107989511.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230306/zelensky-clings-to-artemovsk-to-show-hefty-western-military-aid-not-in-vain-russian-analyst-says-1108084539.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230217/time-for-peace-talks-biden-facing-faded-public-support-for-arming-ukraine-1107554952.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/will-ukraine-fatigue-among-us-lawmakers-bring-kiev-militarization-to-end-1107322654.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us military aid to ukraine, ukraine fatigue bill, support for arming kiev waning in us and eu, polls show support for arming ukraine fading, eu defense ministers meeting on ukraine, provision of ammo to ukraine, inflation and recession in eu, energy crunch in eu, us inflation, us primaries season, us 2024 presidential elections, russia-ukraine conflict