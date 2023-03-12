https://sputniknews.com/20230312/emptier-words-have-never-been-spoken-internet-embarrassed-by-wh-press-sec-border-crisis-ramblings-1108306970.html

Karine Jean-Pierre has been mocked online for generously serving up a portion of "word salad" as she weighed in on President Joe Biden’s border policy in an episode of political talk show 'All in With Chris Hayes'.Listeners struggled to transcribe the White House press secretary's statements about Biden's plans to secure the US-Mexico border, as she delivered some remarkably unwieldy and clumsy verbal offerings.She continued, "We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way. We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're gonna do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration do--did."Finally, Jean-Pierre insisted that: "What we have done is we have opened the path to – we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway.""Complete word salad", was how social media users summed up that batch of gibberish from the WH press secretary. Many on Twitter noted that as she didn't have her binder with her, the White House official had been reduced to an "embarrassing" display of "babbling".Some recalled the word salad vice-president Kamala Harris had habitually served up, adding that "emptier words have never been spoken".Steve Guest, special advisor for communications for Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, went on Twitter to marvel at the "40 seconds of total nonsense" that Jean-Pierre had produced, and wondered how she could be at all pleased with such a TV interview.Last year, Jean-Pierre was widely mocked for "word salad" answers regarding statistics on rising crime affecting major cities in the US. At the time, many people online asked "how much more of this do we have to endure," as they groaned over her incompetence. Some suggested that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was better, as she "could lie without flinching a muscle or blinking an eye".

