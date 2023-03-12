International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230312/emptier-words-have-never-been-spoken-internet-embarrassed-by-wh-press-sec-border-crisis-ramblings-1108306970.html
'Emptier Words Have Never Been Spoken': Internet Embarrassed by WH Press Sec Border Crisis Ramblings
'Emptier Words Have Never Been Spoken': Internet Embarrassed by WH Press Sec Border Crisis Ramblings
Internet is embarrassed by WH press sec rambling answers on Biden's border policies on TV.
2023-03-12T08:02+0000
2023-03-12T09:18+0000
us
karine jean-pierre
viral
white house
kamala harris
jen psaki
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100140937_0:185:3073:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_697715eba5b8967f3bc96e7fa4c78e67.jpg
Karine Jean-Pierre has been mocked online for generously serving up a portion of "word salad" as she weighed in on President Joe Biden’s border policy in an episode of political talk show 'All in With Chris Hayes'.Listeners struggled to transcribe the White House press secretary's statements about Biden's plans to secure the US-Mexico border, as she delivered some remarkably unwieldy and clumsy verbal offerings.She continued, "We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way. We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're gonna do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration do--did."Finally, Jean-Pierre insisted that: "What we have done is we have opened the path to – we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway.""Complete word salad", was how social media users summed up that batch of gibberish from the WH press secretary. Many on Twitter noted that as she didn't have her binder with her, the White House official had been reduced to an "embarrassing" display of "babbling".Some recalled the word salad vice-president Kamala Harris had habitually served up, adding that "emptier words have never been spoken".Steve Guest, special advisor for communications for Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, went on Twitter to marvel at the "40 seconds of total nonsense" that Jean-Pierre had produced, and wondered how she could be at all pleased with such a TV interview.Last year, Jean-Pierre was widely mocked for "word salad" answers regarding statistics on rising crime affecting major cities in the US. At the time, many people online asked "how much more of this do we have to endure," as they groaned over her incompetence. Some suggested that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was better, as she "could lie without flinching a muscle or blinking an eye".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100140937_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6135ed8b9a5a775d8f2fcff1682df2ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
karine jean-pierre, mocked online, portion of word salad, president joe biden’s border policy, episode of political talk show, all in with chris hayes, statements on biden's plans, us-mexico border, clumsy verbal offerings, embarrassing babbling,
karine jean-pierre, mocked online, portion of word salad, president joe biden’s border policy, episode of political talk show, all in with chris hayes, statements on biden's plans, us-mexico border, clumsy verbal offerings, embarrassing babbling,

'Emptier Words Have Never Been Spoken': Internet Embarrassed by WH Press Sec Border Crisis Ramblings

08:02 GMT 12.03.2023 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 12.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is no stranger to being ridiculed online by social media users, who have lambasted her for "incompetence" and repeatedly demonstrating that she is "totally out of her league".
Karine Jean-Pierre has been mocked online for generously serving up a portion of "word salad" as she weighed in on President Joe Biden’s border policy in an episode of political talk show 'All in With Chris Hayes'.
Listeners struggled to transcribe the White House press secretary's statements about Biden's plans to secure the US-Mexico border, as she delivered some remarkably unwieldy and clumsy verbal offerings.
"What we’re going to promise is that we’re going to do this. We're going to move forward with a, with this kind of system, this immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted, by the last administration," Jean-Pierre first said.
She continued, "We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way. We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're gonna do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration do--did."
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by RNC Research showing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Screenshot of Twitter post by RNC Research showing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by RNC Research showing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
© Photo : Twitter
Finally, Jean-Pierre insisted that: "What we have done is we have opened the path to – we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway."
"Complete word salad", was how social media users summed up that batch of gibberish from the WH press secretary.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter
Many on Twitter noted that as she didn't have her binder with her, the White House official had been reduced to an "embarrassing" display of "babbling".
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Some recalled the word salad vice-president Kamala Harris had habitually served up, adding that "emptier words have never been spoken".
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Steve Guest, special advisor for communications for Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, went on Twitter to marvel at the "40 seconds of total nonsense" that Jean-Pierre had produced, and wondered how she could be at all pleased with such a TV interview.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Twitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Twitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Twitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Twitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Last year, Jean-Pierre was widely mocked for "word salad" answers regarding statistics on rising crime affecting major cities in the US. At the time, many people online asked "how much more of this do we have to endure," as they groaned over her incompetence. Some suggested that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was better, as she "could lie without flinching a muscle or blinking an eye".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала