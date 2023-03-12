'Emptier Words Have Never Been Spoken': Internet Embarrassed by WH Press Sec Border Crisis Ramblings
08:02 GMT 12.03.2023 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 12.03.2023)
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is no stranger to being ridiculed online by social media users, who have lambasted her for "incompetence" and repeatedly demonstrating that she is "totally out of her league".
Karine Jean-Pierre has been mocked online for generously serving up a portion of "word salad" as she weighed in on President Joe Biden’s border policy in an episode of political talk show 'All in With Chris Hayes'.
Listeners struggled to transcribe the White House press secretary's statements about Biden's plans to secure the US-Mexico border, as she delivered some remarkably unwieldy and clumsy verbal offerings.
"What we’re going to promise is that we’re going to do this. We're going to move forward with a, with this kind of system, this immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted, by the last administration," Jean-Pierre first said.
She continued, "We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way. We're gonna do it in a safe way. And we're gonna do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration do--did."
Screenshot of Twitter post by RNC Research showing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Finally, Jean-Pierre insisted that: "What we have done is we have opened the path to – we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway."
"Complete word salad", was how social media users summed up that batch of gibberish from the WH press secretary.
Twitter screenshot
Many on Twitter noted that as she didn't have her binder with her, the White House official had been reduced to an "embarrassing" display of "babbling".
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Some recalled the word salad vice-president Kamala Harris had habitually served up, adding that "emptier words have never been spoken".
Twitter screenshot.
Steve Guest, special advisor for communications for Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, went on Twitter to marvel at the "40 seconds of total nonsense" that Jean-Pierre had produced, and wondered how she could be at all pleased with such a TV interview.
Twitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Twitter screenshot, featuring White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Twitter screenshot.
Last year, Jean-Pierre was widely mocked for "word salad" answers regarding statistics on rising crime affecting major cities in the US. At the time, many people online asked "how much more of this do we have to endure," as they groaned over her incompetence. Some suggested that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was better, as she "could lie without flinching a muscle or blinking an eye".