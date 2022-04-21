International
LIVE: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo Over Partygate
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/jen-psaki-locks-horns-with-chris-wallace-over-biden-being-sheltered-from-press-1094943024.html
Jen Psaki Locks Horns With Chris Wallace Over Biden Being 'Sheltered' From Press
Jen Psaki Locks Horns With Chris Wallace Over Biden Being 'Sheltered' From Press
US President Joe Biden is notorious for being hit and miss when it comes to public speaking. He rarely gives press conferences or sits down with reporters... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T13:11+0000
2022-04-21T13:11+0000
us
chris wallace
jen psaki
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094943142_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b9777efd2d16d4c0dee27ecf37916c1b.jpg
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has clashed with CNN+ host Chris Wallace over US President Joe Biden's reluctance to sit down with the press more often.In a half-hour long interview with the press secretary, Wallace particularly focused on Biden being "sheltered" from reporters - although Psaki was not ready to agree, arguing that the president "takes questions from the press nearly every day".Wallace was quick to explain why exactly that was different, saying that when "you're standing there, you can take a question. You can answer it, you can slough it off and you can move on."Psaki resorted to an "agree to disagree" response.Biden's most recent press conference occurred in late March, but this is not the first time when observers have noted that the president is largely shying away from reporters. While indeed taking questions on a daily basis at the White House, Biden usually responds briefly and then walks away. Even in such situations, he occasionally drops a gaffe, as he frequently does when he is delivering a public speech. The US president has long faced criticism for his sometimes awkward public behaviour. Among his latest mishaps was the infamous "air handshake", when, after delivering remarks, he moved to shake hands with someone who was simply not there. Last week, when announcing his nominee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he mixed up the abbreviations, and also mispronounced the name of his candidate.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094943142_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b4ba4da0ac565ecabcdf720ef085671.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, chris wallace, jen psaki, joe biden

Jen Psaki Locks Horns With Chris Wallace Over Biden Being 'Sheltered' From Press

13:11 GMT 21.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 08, 2022 in Washington, DC
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 08, 2022 in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
US President Joe Biden is notorious for being hit and miss when it comes to public speaking. He rarely gives press conferences or sits down with reporters, because when he does, the odds are that a potentially explosive gaffe will follow.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has clashed with CNN+ host Chris Wallace over US President Joe Biden's reluctance to sit down with the press more often.
In a half-hour long interview with the press secretary, Wallace particularly focused on Biden being "sheltered" from reporters - although Psaki was not ready to agree, arguing that the president "takes questions from the press nearly every day".

"Nearly every day at the White House, he takes questions from the White House press corps," Psaki said. "Two questions, three questions, eight questions. So why is that different?"

Wallace was quick to explain why exactly that was different, saying that when "you're standing there, you can take a question. You can answer it, you can slough it off and you can move on."
"And oftentimes, he gives a partial answer and walks away. It in no way compares to sitting down with a reporter for 20 minutes, 30 minutes, and having -- you can't move away, you can duck it, you've got to sit there and answer the question and the follow-up. It's not the same thing," the CNN+ host argued.
Psaki resorted to an "agree to disagree" response.
Biden's most recent press conference occurred in late March, but this is not the first time when observers have noted that the president is largely shying away from reporters. While indeed taking questions on a daily basis at the White House, Biden usually responds briefly and then walks away. Even in such situations, he occasionally drops a gaffe, as he frequently does when he is delivering a public speech.
The US president has long faced criticism for his sometimes awkward public behaviour. Among his latest mishaps was the infamous "air handshake", when, after delivering remarks, he moved to shake hands with someone who was simply not there. Last week, when announcing his nominee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he mixed up the abbreviations, and also mispronounced the name of his candidate.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала